Details Remain Thin Surrounding Sasha Banks’ Injury

One of WWE’s biggest female stars continues to be out of action and yet it remains a mystery as to exactly why.

Sasha Banks has not wrestled for a couple of weeks now. Her last television match was on the September 3rd Monday Night RAW in a tag team bout, though she did work some house show matches after that. Banks is reportedly dealing with some kind of injury, which also resulted in her being pulled from the Mixed Match Challenge. She had been set to team with Bobby Lashley in the Facebook Watch exclusive tournament. She was since replaced by Mickie James. Banks’ withdraw was the second major change to the tournament, as Alexa Bliss had also previously had to be pulled due to injury.

The Wrestling Observer had an update on Banks, though it was more just confirming what was already thought without providing any specifics. The report noted that Banks is dealing with some kind of injury and has been given time off for a health-related issue. A previous report indicated WWE may be wanting to keep the lid on whatever it is Banks is dealing with.

Banks will make an appearance outside of WWE tonight, however. She has been advertised for the MTV show Wild ‘N Out which airs at 10:30 p.m. ET. The show was previously taped in advance.

.@BlocBoy_JB teaches us how to move, 🕺 and @SashaBanksWWE is ready to lay the smack down on the red squad! 💪Catch all new #WildNOut this Friday 10/9c on @MTV! pic.twitter.com/76itGVVkZz — Wild ‘N Out (@WildNOut) September 25, 2018

While the RAW women’s division is strong with this year’s addition of Ronda Rousey to the roster, it’s certainly been a set-back to see both Banks and former champion Alexa Bliss suffer injuries in recent weeks. Here’s to hoping that we see both of them back real soon.