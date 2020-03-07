Scott Steiner Collapse: Hulk Hogan Sends Well Wishes

Impact Wrestling’s Scott Steiner was rushed to the hospital last night after he collapsed during the lead-up to Impact Wrestling‘s A-Town Beatdown event in Atlanta, Georga. Since then we’ve learned from EVP of Impact Wrestling Scott D’Amore and fellow Impact star Tommy Dreamer that he’s doing better, and another report has said that Steiner is set to undergo a heart procedure later today. Fans and friends of Steiner have taken to social media to show support for Steiner, including the Hulkster himself Hulk Hogan, who shared a nice message to Steiner on Twitter. Hogan said “Only love for Scott Steiner may you recover at God speed to only perfect health, Gods got you my brother HH”

In addition to all the well wishes from fans, D’Amore took to Twitter to share an update on Steiner earlier this morning, saying, “For all concerned parties @ScottSteiner is OK. His family is grateful for everybody’s concern and support.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can see Hogan’s post below.

Only love for Scott Steiner may you recover at God speed to only perfect health,Gods got you my brother HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) March 7, 2020

Steiner has played a part in many of the biggest wrestling promotions in the industry, including WCW as part of the Steiner Brothers Tag Team before they moved on to WWF and eventually ECW. He would then start a singles run in WWE starting in 2002, and in 2006 he departed WWE to head to Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA). He would leave for a bit and then return to TNA before heading to small matches and stints at CWI, Global Force Wrestling, and most recently Impact.

We wish the superstar nothing but the best and hope for a speedy recovery.