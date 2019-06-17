Seth Rollins vs. Daniel Bryan Booked for WWE Raw

WWE’s decision to insert the Wild Card Rule onto Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live has been one of the company’s most debated creative decisions in quite some time. But the idea of effectively erasing the brand split will pay off in a big way on Monday Night, as Universal Champion Seth Rollins will take on one-half of the SmackDown Tag Team Champions, Daniel Bryan.

“How will Rollins fare against The Planet’s Champion, who comes to the red brand as one of SmackDown LIVE’s Wild Cards?,” WWE.com wrote in the match’s announcement on Monday afternoon. “And how might Corbin, who will no doubt be watching the action closely, be a factor in this match?”

Rollins is currently feuding with Baron Corbin over the Universal Championship, and the two will compete in a title match for the second time in a month at the Stomping Grounds pay-per-view on Sunday. After Rollins successfully rolling up Corbin for a pin after the big man got into a shouting match with the referee at Super ShowDown, the former Raw GM responded by announcing he’d get to pick a special guest referee for their rematch.

Meanwhile Bryan has continued to stay relevant as a heel even after dropping the WWE Championship to Kofi Kingston back at WrestleMania. Together Bryan and Rowan have mocked the rest of the SmackDown tag team division for being too comedic and are currently in a feud with Otis and Tucker of Heavy Machinery. The pair won the SmackDown tag titles back in early May on an episode of SmackDown Live after they had to be relinquished by The Hardy Boyz.

Other segments announced for Raw include a five-way match for a shot at Samoa Joe’s United States Championship at Stomping Grounds featuring Ricochet, Braun Strowman, Bobby Lashley, The Miz and Cesaro, the continuing antics of R-Truth as 24/7 Champion and The Revival’s celebration after winning the Raw Tag Team Championships in a triple threat match on Raw last week.

Other matches announced for Sunday’s Stomping Grouds event include WWE Champion Kofi Kingston vs. Dolph Ziggler in a steel cage match, Becky Lynch for Lacey Evans for the Raw Women’s Championship, Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss for the SmackDown Women’s Championship and Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre.