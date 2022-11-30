Trish Stratus Roasts Seth Rollins for His Latest WWE Raw Outfit

Seth Rollins' fashion sense has become a staple of his presentation on WWE TV over the past couple of years. He popped up on this week's Monday Night Raw to confront Austin Theory in a rather lacy outfit, prompting quite a few responses on social media. A common comparison fans made was Rollins' look resembling the Bella Twins, but WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus upped the ante by directly comparing it to one of her outfits from the Attitude Era. She even posed the question to her fans of who pulled off the look better.

"I don't know what I'm doing. I can't pick anything out, I can't even match myself in the morning, you know what I mean? I need someone to tell me what to do. I'm like, 'Black matches with black right?...that's good!' That's all I got. Yeah, everything matches with black, you're good there. If I put on a pair of brown anything, I'm like, 'I don't know what goes with brown! Somebody tell me!' So yeah, I've got a dude who helps me out and he's been killing it," Rollins said when asked about coming up with his outfits in an interview with Out of Character last year.

(Photo: Instagram/trishstratuscom)

Rollins spoke with Ariel Helwani earlier this year and reflected on his trajectory in WWE while having to compete with Roman Reigns being the undisputed "top guy" in the company. Shortly after that interview, Rollins became the second two-time WWE Grand Slam Champion of the modern era by finally winning the United States Championship for a second time.

"I just feel like I've never, in some ways, I've never gotten my just due. There's always like... I've never been the guy, you know? I've never been the one on the marquee at WrestleMania. It was John (Cena), it was Roman (Reigns). In some regards when I was at Ring of Honor it was Nigel (McGuinness), it was Bryan (Danielson). And I was always the guy on the come up, or underneath. I was kind of the second or the next big thing type thing, you know? That always just eats at me. It eats at me so much. I don't know where that competitive spark comes from but it drives me insane. The thing is if I was that guy I don't know if it would just go away. I would always find some way to put the chip there. It's just the way I operate best. I have to have it for some reason, in everything. For better or worse sometimes," Rollins said.