WWE's Seth Rollins Delivers Elton John Rocket Man Gear at Clash at the Castle

Leave it to Seth Rollins to somehow top himself in the gear game, and he delivered once again at WWE's Clash at the Castle premium live event. Rollins was set to go up against Matt Riddle, but before the action even started in the ring Rollins had fans talking with his gear. Rollins hit the entrance ramp with an Elton John-inspired look, specifically Elton's famous Rocket Man suit, which features a fire emblazoned design across the top and pants and then features red, orange, and black wings on the back. Throw in the devil horns and red sunglasses and you have a stellar set of Clash gear, and you can check out in the post below.

Rollins has always delivered with his gear, especially for special events. Whether that's basing his gear on iconic looks of his opponents, like when he recreated Rey Mysterio's purple WCW gear, or when he brings the world of pop culture into it, like when he based gear on the Avengers costumes from Avengers: Endgame.

He's even based gear on the Mad Titan himself Thanos, and completed the look with a gold glove to represent the Infinity Gauntlet. Now he's added Elton John to his gear resume, and you can check it out in the video above. You can also see the looks side by side in the image below, with the right image coming from the recent Rocketman film.

(Photo: WWE/Paramount)

As for Clash at the Castle, you can find the full card and updated results below.

You can find the full card and updated results for Clash at the Castle below.

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs Drew McIntyre

SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Liv Morgan (C) def. Shayna Baszler

Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther (C) def Sheamus

Six-Woman Tag Team Match: Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY (Damage Control) def. Bianca Belair (C), Alexa Bliss, and Asuka

Seth Freakin Rollins vs Riddle

Edge & Rey Mysterio def. The Judgement Day

Clash at the Castle takes place on September 3rd at 1 PM EST on Peacock.

What have you thought of Clash at the Castle so far? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!