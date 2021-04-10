Seth Rollins Shows Off His Insane Outfit for WrestleMania 37

✖

Ever since he returned to action earlier this year, Seth Rollins has made a game of trying to out-do his stylish outfits each week on Friday Night SmackDown. Hours before his WrestleMania 38 match with Cesaro, Rollins posted a photo of himself in his "WrestleMania Drip," — a black-and-gold suit with matching spiked glasses that hearkens back to some of "Macho Man" Randy Savage's most outlandish outfits.

W R E S T L E M A N I A D R I P#EmbraceTheVision pic.twitter.com/aBHzLOi8iT — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) April 10, 2021

Rollins appeared on the Out of Character Podcast with Ryan Satin earlier this week and revealed who sets him up with all of these different looks.

I don't know what I'm doing. I can't pick anything out, I can't even match myself in the morning, you know what I mean? I need someone to tell me what to do. I'm like, 'Black matches with black right?...that's good!' That's all I got. Yeah, everything matches with black, you're good there. If I put on a pair of brown anything, I'm like, 'I don't know what goes with brown! Somebody tell me!' So yeah, I've got a dude who helps me out and he's been killing it," Rollins said [h/t Sportskeeda].

Elsewhere in the same interview the former world champion talked about the advantages of not having to perform in front of live fans.

"[The WWE ThunderDome] has allowed us to tell our stories a little cleaner in the sense that things aren't up and down as they may normally be," Rollins said [h/t Fightful]. "Whether that's good or bad, I'm not entirely sure. I miss the fans and live interaction, but I like being able to cut a promo and getting all the way through without having to side-eye the audience. It's nice to get a thought out without being interrupted by 'CM Punk' chants."

"Some stories have overstayed their welcome, but we've definitely been allowed to tell fully fleshed out stories over six or seven months that we wouldn't get through normally because a live crowd would force creative to change course," he later added, discussing his months-long feud with Rey Mysterio. "I had a blast working with the Mysterios, though things got carried away at the end. I was proud of the eye-for-an-eye match."