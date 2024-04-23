A New Women's World Championship Crowned on WWE Raw

The main event of WWE Raw crowned a new Women's World Champion in the wake of Rhea Ripley's injury forcing her to vacate. Several of her recent feuds were involved in the battle royal match -- Nia Jax, Liv Morgan, and Becky Lynch -- who fought against the likes of Shayna Baszler, Chelsea Green, Maxxine Dupri, Ivy Nile, Kayden and Katana, Candice LeRae, Indi Hartwell, Piper Niven and more.

The final three women in the match were Morgan, Lynch and Jax -- three former champions in their own right. It seemed that Jax was going to overpower the two smaller women and clinch yet another championship but Lynch and Morgan shouldn't have been counted out so soon. They worked together to eliminate Jax and then turned their attention to each other. They fought on the apron as Lynch attempted a German Suplex. Morgan held on, eventually getting out of the hold and hits a Codebreaker which sent Lynch stumbling back. She tries to finish Lynch off with the Oblivion but Lynch blocks it, hitting the Manhandle Slam off the apron, knocking her to the floor.

Becky Lynch is now a five-time Women's World Champion (once known as the SmackDown Women's Championship). She failed to capture the title from Ripley just a few weeks ago at WrestleMania 40, and Lynch didn't forget it. Ripley vowed to come after whoever is holding the title when she's back, which may mean that their feud isn't over just yet. However, if Ripley is in fact out for a few months, it could allow for someone like Morgan to capture the title from Lynch so that Ripley and Morgan can finally face off against one another. Lynch was rumored to be taking some time off following her big title loss at Mania, and it was reported she wrestled the match while battling an illness. Lynch put those rumors to bed shortly after when promoting the WWE U.K. Live tour. "But the internet said I was taking time off. See you soon, Europe," Lynch wrote on her social media.

(Photo: WWE)

Becky Lynch's WWE Future

While she may be a champion now, she reportedly has yet to sign a new deal with WWE. When she returned to the company in 2021 following the birth of she and Seth Rollins' baby girl, she reportedly signed a brand new deal that would take her through to the summer of 2024. She recently spoke about the negotiations for the first time in an interview with Adam Silverstein on Getting Over.

"All in the ether. It's all up for conversation. Nobody has asked me that. Nobody has said anything to me about it. I was wondering if anybody has noticed." If she hasn't inked a new deal yet it's likely WWE is going to prioritize the decorated women's wrestler who has been there for over a decade. Several other top stars have contracts coming up this year, including Lynch's other half, Rollins who is currently out injured. The Judgment Day's Finn Balor just revealed his intention of staying with WWE, reportedly inking a multi-year deal to do so.

