Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Jon Moxley: Shocking Statistic Regarding The Shield's Championship Dominance

The Shield continues to gain prestige every passing week. Over a decade ago, the trio of Dean Ambrose (Jon Moxley), Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns made their collective main roster debut, interfering in the WWE Championship match at WWE Survivor Series 2012. Named The Shield the following night on WWE Monday Night Raw, this group would run roughshod on WWE for the next 18 months, beating legends like John Cena and The Undertaker while also collecting championships along the way. After splitting in June 2014, Ambrose, Rollins, and Reigns embarked on singles careers that immediately skyrocketed them to the main event picture. In just about two years, each member of The Shield had a WWE Championship on his résumé.

The Shield's Unprecedented Dominance Continues

Ten years removed from their split, the Hounds of Justice continue to dominant the wrestling industry.

Five days after Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns lost the WWE World Heavyweight Championship and the Undisputed WWE Universal Title, respectively, Jon Moxley captured the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship, the top prize in New Japan Pro Wrestling. Moxley's world title drought hasn't been long, as he was AEW World Champion as recently as November 2022.

Moxley's win also resumes a wild statistic for his former stable. Aside from the five days in between WWE WrestleMania 40 Night 2 and NJPW Windy City Riot, at least one member of The Shield has been a world champion every day since February 29th, 2020.

Jon Moxley wins AEW World Championship – February 29th, 2020

Roman Reigns wins WWE Universal Championship – August 30th, 2020

Jon Moxley loses AEW World Championship – December 2nd, 2020

Roman Reigns wins WWE Championship – April 3rd, 2022



Jon Moxley wins Interim AEW World Championship – June 26th, 2022

Jon Moxley wins Lineal AEW World Championship – August 24th, 2022

Jon Moxley loses AEW World Championship – September 4th, 2022

Jon Moxley wins AEW World Championship – September 21st, 2022

Jon Moxley loses AEW World Championship – November 19th 2022

Seth Rollins wins WWE World Heavyweight Championship – May 27th, 2023

Seth Rollins loses WWE World Heavyweight Championship – April 7th, 2024

Roman Reigns loses Undisputed WWE World Heavyweight Championship – April 7th, 2024

FIVE DAYS WITHOUT A WORLD TITLE

Jon Moxley wins IWGP World Heavyweight Championship – April 12th, 2024

This stretch doesn't include midcard championships or world titles from independent promotions. Within this four-year stretch, Moxley also has reigns with the GCW World Championship, IWGP United States Championship, and AEW International Championship to his name. Seth Rollins had a WWE United States Title run within this period as well.