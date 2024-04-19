WWE's Seth Rollins Undergoes Surgery

On the road to WrestleMania 40, Seth Rollins suffered an injury -- specifically a grade 2 tear on his MCL and a partially torn medial meniscus -- during a match against Jinder Mahal. Rollins refused to vacate the Heavyweight Championship, instead opting to heal and still be involved in his storyline leading up to WrestleMania. When he revealed he was cleared at Elimination Chamber at the end of February, fans were thrilled that he'd be able to get headline the event, something he'd missed out on various times throughout his career due to injury.

Rollins officially returned to the ring in March at various Live Events on the lead up to WrestleMania, teaming with Cody Rhodes against The Bloodline. The matches, albeit risky given he was just injured, went off without a hitch and he claimed at the time he was "100%" for WrestleMania. Prior to his injury, he was what many fans called a "workhorse champion," appearing at every single Raw taping, wrestling multiple nights a week, and defending the Heavyweight Championship, filling the gap that former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was leaving.

Things took a turn, though, when The Rock came into the picture and paved the way for a match with Reigns at WrestleMania. Due to many factors, that would turn into a tag match with Reigns and The Rock against Rhodes and Rollins. So not only would Rollins be defending the Heavyweight Championship against men's Elimination Chamber winner Drew McIntyre, he'd also be in a tag match. Rollins successfully completed his WrestleMania duties, main eventing the first night with the tag match and unfortunately losing the championship the second night.

With the championship now out of his hands, it allows Rollins to properly heal his body from the toll the last year has taken on his body. In a new interview, Becky Lynch provided an update on her husband, noting that he just underwent surgery for a torn meniscus. When asked how she and Rollins manage to balance their relationship and family life while on the road she clued fans in on his recent surgery and the recovery. "So, he just got surgery on Tuesday," Lynch said on the Irish talk show The Late Late Show. "So he had knee surgery, he tore his meniscus a little while before WrestleMania and so his rehab, I suppose, is running after a little three year old now. That'll be great for his knee surgery."

Comicbook.com wishes Seth Rollins a speedy recovery.