Becky Lynch Reveals Why WWE Storyline with Seth Rollins was "Awful", Might Have Been Better as Heels

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins are both at the top of their game in WWE, and both will be featured Superstars at WrestleMania 40 in big-time matches. These days they are back to having their own individual stories as opposed to sharing a storyline as a couple, and during Lynch's book tour for Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl, Lynch revealed she isn't a big fan of that previous storyline. Lynch said the storyline that featured them as a couple was "awful", as their on-screen characters just didn't mix, though she did add that the match at the end of it all was great. She also noted in a separate interview that the storyline might have been better if it had featured their heel characters, as they were both babyfaces at the time.

In an interview with ET's Ash Crossan, Lynch was shown a poster featuring herself and Rollins. "This was Extreme Rules 2019, and it's very cool that we have a poster of the two of us as Champions on it. This was the first poster we were ever on as a couple. That storyline was awful, terrible, one of the worst in history, but the match was great," Lynch said.

As for why, Lynch highlights two big reasons for the issues with the story. "I'll tell you why, because when I came into it, I was like oh this could be cool. Two badass Champions fighting side by side. As a fan I'd want to see that," Lynch said. "But, as storylines went, they were like 'Becky and Seth are in a real-life relationship. Everybody, in case you didn't know, Becky and Seth are in a real-life relationship, and so, with this storyline, that Becky and Seth are in is a real-life', it was just ad nauseam. They beat it into people's throats that we were in a relationship and it was just ugh."

"I was more worried that I was just going to be seen as a side piece to Seth as had historically been done. So my big thing when we were doing this was I'm not, I'm not Seth's girlfriend. I'm not just Seth's girlfriend," Lynch said. "They were like nah, no no, Seth is Becky's boyfriend (laughs), but any which way our characters didn't really know how to mix on camera. We knew how to mix off-camera very well, but on camera, it was oil and water."

In an interview with Brian Truitt of USA Today, Lynch also spoke of their time as a couple in storyline, and noted that they might have fared better as heels. When asked if she would get involved in Seth's current feud with The Rock, Lynch said, "No, probably not. What's a tricky part is me and the Rock are friends. Whenever (Lopez) has feuds, for the most part to add to them, I will often echo his sentiment. In a marriage, obviously you've got to be a team. You've got to be on on the same side of things. And I always am, he's always No. 1 to me. Then it becomes complicated when it's against people that you have your own friendships and bonds with. But in terms of just our characters, I think our heel characters probably would've meshed a bit better than necessarily the babyface ones."

You can find the official description for Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl below.

"By age seven, Rebecca Quin, now known in the ring as Becky Lynch, was already defying what the world expected of her. Raised in Dublin, Ireland in a devoutly Catholic family, Rebecca constantly invented new ways to make her mother worry-roughhousing with the neighborhood kids, hosting secret parties while her parents were away, enrolling in a warehouse wrestling school, nearly breaking her neck and almost kneecapping a WWE star before her own wrestling career even began-and she was always in search of a thrilling escape from the ordinary.

Rebecca's deep love of wrestling as a child set her on an unlikely path. With few female wrestlers to look to for guidance, Rebecca pursued a wrestling career hoping to change the culture and move away from the antiquated disrespect so often directed at the elite female athletes that grace the ring. Even as a teenager, she knew that she would stop at nothing to earn a space among the greatest wrestlers of our time, and to pave a new path for female fighters.

Culled from decades of journal entries, Rebecca's memoir offers a raw, personal, and honest depiction of the complex woman behind the character Rebecca Quin plays on TV."

Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl is now available at all bookstores and audiobook platforms.

