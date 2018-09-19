Shawn Michaels’ WWE Return Match Reportedly Set

There has been no shortage of speculation regarding Shawn Michaels‘ return to in-ring action. At this moment, it looks like we’ll see him wrestle again, and the latest scoop has the details of when that will be.

During a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that WWE’s current plans have Shawn Michaels and Triple H teaming up to face The Undertaker and Kane at the November 2 Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia.

WWE certainly looks to be marching in this direction as Michaels will be in Triple H’s corner when he fights The Undertaker at the October 6 Super Show-Down in Australia. On Monday, Undertaker announced he’d be accompanied by Kane that evening, which all but guarantees a skirmish that sets up their Crown Jewel tag match.

This would be Michaels first match since 2010 where WrestleMania 26 saw The Undertaker extinguish HBK’s career. During a recent Raw promo, Michaels said that even though fans and WWE officials have clamored for his return, he’s remained retired out of respect for The Undertaker. However, The Deadman quipped that maybe fear was driving Michael’s decision. This exchange lent itself to rumors of Michaels and Undertaker potentially having one more match at WrestleMania 35. However those are little more than speculation at this point, but it certainly appears we’ll see them go at it in Saudi Arabia.

While Michaels has stayed true to his retirement he has remained visible in WWE. On top of working in NXT as a trainer, Michaels typically makes a few guests spots on WWE television a year. He has yet to wrestle a formal match but has been known to land a Sweet Chin Music on occasion. It’s fair to assume we’ll see something like that transpire in Australia on October 6.

Michaels made headlines earlier this summer when he revealed to SkySports sports that he’d entertain another match, as long as the circumstances were right. As fate has it, Michaels ideal match—tagging with Triple H—looks to be exactly what will manifest.

“It would have to be done the right way and just for one match rather than something that ran for longer,” he said. “It could be possible but people would have to accept they wouldn’t be getting the Showstopper, Mr. WrestleMania, and that I’m 52 years old now.”

“If it was the Shawn Michaels of 10 years ago I would love to have gotten in the ring with so many of the guys that are competing today,” he said. “AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan would be good, and then there’s the guys in NXT too. Someone like a Johnny Gargano would be fantastic. But for a one-off match now, I’d need it to be a tag-team match where Hunter (Triple H) and I can just do a few crotch chops and have some fun.”