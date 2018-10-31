WWE’s Sheamus Posts 'Game of Thrones' Inspired Costume

If you weren't aware, it's Halloween season. And WWE never misses a chance to be festive. So in the spirit of Trick or Treating, Sheamus just unveiled his convince costume: a White Walker from Game of Thrones.

Given Sheamus' radiantly white skin tone, he already had a solid foundation to pay homage to one of Game of Throne's best monsters. The only big alteration Sheamus needed to make was flipping his patented red hair for more of a decaying grey look.

The former WWE Champion posted his film-quality efforts to Instagram:

But this costume was just for social media—Sheamus rocked his GOT inspired look to work on Tuesday as he joined his partners Cesaro and Big Show to the ring on SmackDown.

Unfortunately for Sheamus, his costume didn't transfer and White Walker powers as he and his crew were trounced by the New Day in a Trick or Street fight.

Even though Halloween may have been a bust for The Bar + Big Show, they're at least still SmackDown Tag Team Champions. However, they'll look to exact their Halloween revenge on the New Day this Friday when they put their titles on the line at Crown Jewel.