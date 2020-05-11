Sniper: Assassin's End Announced With Trailer and Epic Kaare Andrews Poster

The long-running Sniper franchise starring Tom Berenger and Chad Michael Collins is getting another entry, and the father son duo of Thomas and Brandon Becket are taking on the mob and a shadow ops group inside their own government in Sniper: Assassin's End. The film will be the eighth installment in the series, and will once again unite the two leads who have carried every movie since it began 27 years ago.

Check out the trailer in the video player above, as well as the awesome new poster from Sniper: Assassin's End director, legendary artist Kaare Andrews below!

(Photo: Kaare Andrews)

This film marks the 6th and 5th appearances in the Sniper series for Berenger and Collins respectively. While the previous entry Sniper: Ultimate Kill was billed as the final film in the franchise, the team has returned for yet another installment three years later.

This is the latest directorial effort from Andrews, who previously helmed Cabin Fever: Patient Zero and episodes of Van Hellsing and Aftermath. While he might be best known among comic fans for his work on series like Spider-Man: Reign and Iron Fist: The Living Weapon, he has been working as a director for a few years now, with Sniper: Assassin's End being his latest work.

Check out the synopsis for the film below:

"Special Ops sniper Brandon Beckett (Chad Michael Collins, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare) is set up as the primary suspect for the murder of a foreign dignitary on the eve of signing a high-profile trade agreement with the United States. Narrowly escaping death, Beckett realizes that there may be a dark operative working within the government, and partners with the only person whom he can trust: his father, legendary sniper Sgt. Thomas Beckett (Golden Globe®-winner Tom Berenger). Both Becketts are on the run from the CIA, Russian mercenaries and Lady Death, a Yakuza-trained assassin (Japanese actress and singer Sayaka Akimoto in her Hollywood film debut) with sniper skills that rival both legendary sharpshooters."

Sniper: Assassin's End will be released on Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD on June 16th. There will also be a collection of all eight films called The Ultimate Sniper Collection available on the same day, exclusively at Walmart.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.