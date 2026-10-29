Recasting The Original Scream Movie for 2026

Long-running horror franchises are constantly finding new ways to remain relevant decades after they originally began. This can come in many forms, whether it be a legacy sequel like 2018’s Halloween and 2025’s I Know What You Did Last Summer, or a horror television series like 2021’s Chucky and 2026’s Crystal Lake. One of the most common attempts is to reboot the franchise altogether with a complete remake. A Nightmare on Elm Street, Friday the 13th, Poltergeist, Child’s Play, Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and Hellraiser have all had this treatment to mixed results, though reception is most often negative. One horror franchise that hasn’t had to go down the reboot route is Scream.

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The series that started in 1996 has mostly done a great job of reinventing itself as time has gone on, managing to play on the tropes of the horror genre as it evolved over the years. It’s interesting to consider if they had to make a reboot. Scream 7 made a lot of money but was shrouded in controversy and had the worst reviews of the series. If there was ever a time to attempt a remake, now is as good as ever, and there are some inspired possibilities to play the iconic characters from 1996. The idea here is more based on performances than simply trying to get actors who look the part.

8) Casey Becker – Sabrina Carpenter

Casey Becker was originally played by Drew Barrymore and that’s why Sabrina Carpenter is a perfect fit. Barrymore was the biggest name in the cast at that point, starting the Scream trope of a familiar face getting killed off in the opening scene. Heather Graham, Samara Weaving, and Lucy Hale are later examples of this. Sabrina Carpenter fits the mold as a pop culture staple and one of the biggest stars around.

In another franchise, Carpenter would play the final girl but this is Scream, so it makes the most sense for her to go out early. She has already showcased her love for the horror genre in her music video for “Taste”, alongside Scream alum Jenna Ortega. Carpenter has acting chops, so she can pull off whatever is asked of her, and if a remake leans into more camp territory, that’s right up her alley. Drew Barrymore even showed up to a Sabrina Carpenter concert dressed as Ghostface, further adding to their connection.

7) Randy Meeks – Chosen Jacobs

When Jamie Kennedy was cast as Randy Meeks, he was one of the few actors who wasn’t all that well-known. Randy ended up being Kennedy’s breakout role, which we think could be the case for Chosen Jacobs as well. Jacobs might not be a household name, but he’s a talented young actor with solid performances in his early career alongside veterans and he’s just waiting for that breakthrough role, which could be Randy Meeks.

Jacobs has some horror credentials in his filmography, having played Mike Hanion in 2017’s It and the 2019 sequel, as well as Wendell Deaver in Castle Rock, an adaptation of Stephen King’s fictional town. His most recent role on The Hunting Wives allowed him to spread his wings, as Randy would. Chosen Jacobs feels like he could bring charm to the somewhat annoying elements of Randy, while showcasing the passion the character has for horror movies.

6) Tatum Riley – Chase Infiniti

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Tatum Riley is the best friend of protagonist Sidney Prescott and the younger sister of deputy Dewey. Rose McGowan originated the role after appearing in several films that didn’t receive great reviews. Chase Infiniti goes against that idea as her film debut, One Battle After Another, won several Academy Awards and her performance was stellar. With nominations at the BAFTAs, Golden Globes, and Emmys already in her career, it’s hard to dream cast anything without Infiniti at this point.

Casting someone with Chase Infiniti’s credentials could lead to a more expanded role for Tatum. We could see a bit more of her friendship with Sidney and her relationship with Dewey, allowing Infiniti to flex her acting chops and show off chemistry with her co-stars. It would also be fun to see her try something different, as spunky Tatum is unlike her famous characters in One Battle After Another and The Testaments, who are always in distress.

5) Stu Macher – Asa Germann

People were just starting to grasp Matthew Lillard as an actor when he landed the role of Stu Macher, appearing in Hackers a year prior. Asa Germann fits that bill, as the actor has one major role to his name, which is as Sam Riordan in Prime Video’s spinoff of The Boys, Gen V. Of course, that led to Germann landing a part as Lucas Bowden in Scream 7, but he fits the franchise so well, it’s okay to recast him in a fictional remake.

Asa Germann was great as Sam, a young man with dangerous superhuman abilities who had an edge to him after being tortured. It made him someone who was prone to snap and hurt others, which works when playing Stu. The idea of seeing Germann act out the scene where Stu reveals himself to be one of the killers would be worth this casting choice alone.

4) Dewey Riley – Marcus Scribner

Tatum and Dewey didn’t get enough scenes together to feel like real siblings in Scream, but if Chase Infiniti and Marcus Scribner got the parts in a remake, we’d like to see them interact more. Scribner is best known for his role on Black-ish, where we saw him grow up. However, watching him in the criminally underseen How to Blow Up a Pipeline is enough to prove why he deserved a bigger role.

David Arquette nailed the goofy aspects of Dewey in this early film, which is part of what makes Scribner a fun choice. The actor’s role on Black-ish was as the brainy kid in the family, so watching him play someone who doesn’t fit that mold would be a welcome sight. It’s often a good thing to get actors to play against type and could result in a truly special performance. Scribner is the kind of actor we’d like to see in multiple sequels if this made-up reboot ever got that far.

3) Gale Weathers – Dakota Johnson

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Gale Weathers is meant to be unlikable for a lot of her on-screen time in Scream. She cares more about her story than the people around her (though she grows in the sequels) and the audience cheers when protagonist Sidney punches her. Courteney Cox expertly toed the line of someone who could step up when needed and someone who you didn’t really want to have around most of the time. It feels like Dakota Johnson is an actor who could pull this off.

Even beyond her acting, Johnson has become famous for her press interviews. She often gives deadpan answers and has a vibe like she doesn’t want to be there, which can work for Gale. Johnson is also a few years older than the actor playing her love interest Dewey, which was the case in the original Scream as well. She has also shown an ability to dig deep for strong performances in Cha Cha Real Smooth, Am I Ok?, and the horror remake, Suspiria, so the acting chops are there. Johnson is, like Cox, also probably the best-known actor in the main cast.

2) Billy Loomis – Judah Lewis

Although the casting choices here aren’t based on looks, there’s no denying that the older Judah Lewis gets, the more he looks similar to a young Skeet Ulrich, especially now that his hair is longer. However, the choice of Lewis as a new Billy Loomis goes beyond the looks and leans back into him being another actor with a history in the horror genre. Lewis’ biggest claim to fame is as Cole Johnson in The Babysitter.

That gives Lewis credentials in the slasher genre, yet he has continued to act in horror projects like Summer of 84, I See You, and Suitable Flesh. Lewis even worked with Ulrich in a TV movie called Deliverance Creek, so there’s a connection there. He has typically played one of the heroes or victims in his horror roles, so watching him turn out to be the villain would be a fun twist for his career.

1) Sidney Prescott – Sophie Thatcher

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The role of Sidney Prescott is about as prestigious as it gets in horror movies. She is basically the ultimate final girl not named Laurie Strode, so someone great would have to play her in a reboot. Sophie Thatcher is a perfect choice, as she is already established as a great modern scream queen. She delivers standout performances in Companion, Yellowjackets, The Boogeyman, and Heretic. Companion is the film that proves her status as a final girl worthy of Sidney.

Neve Campbell was a notable star before playing Sidney thanks to roles in Party of Five and The Craft. Thatcher has even more key roles to her name at this point, which is needed for taking on a major role. There’s an already iconic image of Thatcher covered in blood from Companion and she could add a second as Sidney at the end of the story. She would be the ideal actor to take this franchise into a new era and down a new path.

Who would you cast if you were making a Scream reboot? Let us know in the comments!