Tommaso Ciampa: The Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt Hell in a Cell Finish Wouldn’t Fly in NXT

Tommaso Ciampa, fresh off his return to NXT last week, gave his two cents on the controversial Hell in a Cell match between Seth Rollins and Bray Wyatt this past weekend. The former NXT Champion appeared on WWE’s The Bump YouTube show on Wednesday and threw a bit of shade at the whole situation, saying that had that match happened in NXT there’s no way it would’ve ended that way.

“I’m just going to give my two cents on the Bray and Seth situation,” Ciampa said. “From a performer standpoint, if Tommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano at TakeOver: New Orleans unsanctioned [match] ended by a ref stoppage, it’s something that just doesn’t fly in NXT. And that’s what makes NXT the A Show.”

Ciampa confirmed in the interview that he was cleared to return to in-ring action, and that his full focus was on winning back “Goldie” for a second time. It’s worth noting that the NXT Championship actually changed hands once via ref stoppage when Kevin Owens defeated Sami Zayn for the title back in 2015 at NXT TakeOver: Rival.

While many fans originally thought the match had ended via disqualification (which didn’t make sense given the established rules of the match), WWE.com quickly clarified that it had ended via stoppage. The referee for the match, Rod Zapata, even put out a statement to The Bump explaining the situation.

“With Bray motionless, and Seth clearly doing whatever it was going to take to win that match … I had to think of the competitor’s safety and at that moment, I did what I thought was best,” Zapata wrote.

Zapata’s decision wound up enraging the crowd inside the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. The end of the show was plagued with boos and chants for refunds, even after Wyatt jumped back to life and bloodied Rollins. Neither Wyatt nor Rollins appeared on Raw this week during the broadcast, and the match’s result wasn’t brought up until midway through the third hour.

Rollins returned to Twitter on Tuesday and somewhat addressed the backlash to the match.

“Survive and Prevail is bigger than just what happens between the ropes,” Rollins wrote. “Question everything, even yourself, and fight your heart out every step of the way. #sethrollinsisnotcool”

Three matches have been announced for NXT this week — a Cruiserweight Championship match between Drew Gulak and Lio Rush, Kushida vs. Walter and Isaiah Scott vs. Roderick Strong.