Tony Khan Reveals 2022 AEW Grand Slam Event set for New York

✖

Tony Khan has been quite busy lately, and his schedule doesn't look to be slowing down in the least, as he just announced the return of a big event for 2022. While AEW was setting up after tonight's Dynamite to tape this week's Rampage, Khan told the audience in Long Island that AEW would see them "in a few months for AEW Grand Slam, confirming that the event will make its return to New York City, specifically Arthur Ashe Stadium, which was also the home of the U.S. Open. During an interview with News 12 Long Island earlier in the day, he teased his announcement and a few more details on the Grand Slam.

"Yes, I expect we'll be back to have Grand Slam, AEW Grand Slam – Dynamite and Rampage, back in Queens at Arthur Ashe Stadium again," Khan said. "It was a huge success to everyone involved and it's all thanks to this great partnership with the USTA. They were so kind and I think it resulted in a big partnership."

The original Grand Slam was a quick sellout, and Khan added that it was the company's first million dollar gate at the time. Khan is hopeful the next trip will be just as well received and just as successful. "[Grand Slam] was almost the first million dollar gate in AEW history, just came shy of that, but it was real close and of course we set that record now, for AEW Double or Nothing [2022] Las Vegas, became our first million dollar gate for live tickets, and now just hit it again for our partnership with New Japan, for our Forbidden Door show at the United Center," Khan said. "So, we will be back, and it will be hopefully another huge success going back to Queens for AEW Grand Slam – Dynamite and Rampage, later this year, in 2022 again."

Next up is AEW Forbidden Door, which is a joint event with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and will feature a host of dream match-ups for fans. There isn't an official card of matches yet, but hopefully, we will get one soon.

Are you excited for AEW Grand Slam? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

H/T Cageside Seats