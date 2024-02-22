Triple H Finally Addresses Cody Rhodes Smashing the Throne in AEW: "I Laughed About It Then"

Triple H is finally commenting on Cody Rhodes' unforgettable moment in the early days of AEW when he smashed the throne.

At Double or Nothing 2019, Rhodes made his entrance for his first AEW match against his brother Dustin. It was no doubt going to be an emotional moment for them and the fans watching in the venue and at home but what Rhodes did next shocked the entire internet. While making his entrance, he smashed a throne that featured the Iron Cross emblem that Triple H often uses with a sledgehammer. The moment went viral on the internet and at the time Rhodes told the media that more than anything, it was done as a way to show that he's not just an Executive Vice President in AEW, he's also a wrestler. "I'm going to play ball. I know we don't say 'competition,' but it pretty much stands for itself," Rhodes said.

Years later Rhodes would depart AEW and return to WWE where it immediately led to questions from fans whether or not things had been made right between the two. Rhodes has previously stated that they hadn't talked about the situation at all since he's been back. As it turns out, Triple H never had a problem with it, admitting that he laughed about it and if he had been in Rhodes' shoes he would have done the same. "I laughed about it then," Triple H told Allan & Carly. "You know, people make that stuff out to be so much more than it is to me. If I was in his shoes, I would've done the same thing. And it's one of the things I love about Cody is I've watched Cody go from being a kid in this business, and I don't mean that as disrespectful. Just literally a kid, his dad was, in some ways, a mentor to me."

The Game went on to talk about how he and Dusty Rhodes really made NXT what it is today. Triple H noted that what Rhodes was able to do after his initial release was "monumental" and makes him "undeniable." "We started NXT together. He was a big part of that system. I learned a lot from Dusty and sort of sitting under his learning tree as well. And we had a wonderful partnership, and to see him grow from literally this kid to coming in and trying to find his way in the business and come out of his dad's shadow which was monumental."

"And then gambling on himself to go find himself and find who he was. It wasn't, and I don't want people to read into this; it wasn't about where he went; it was about the journey. It was about him going and finding himself and proving to himself that he could stand outside of his father's shadow. And it wasn't this machine trying to make him his dad's kid or anything else. It was finding himself, and he did that to the point where he was, and he says it in his thing to where he was undeniable."

