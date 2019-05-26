Cody Takes Shot at WWE, Triple H During Double Or Nothing

Cody Rhodes took a not-so-veiled shot at WWE and Triple H during his entrance at AEW Double or Nothing on Saturday night.

As Cody made his entrance, he passed a throne that looked very much like the throne that Triple H has sat upon during his elaborate WrestleMania entrances in the past.

As he got to the ring, Brandi Rhodes lifted up the ring apron and pulled out a sledge hammer from underneath the ring, another Triple H reference. Cody then took the sledge hammer and walked back up the aisle toward the throne.

Once he got there, he took the sledge hammer and bashed in the throne as the crowd went wild.

All of this was prior to the match itself, which featured Cody taking on his brother, Dustin Rhodes (formerly Goldust of WWE).