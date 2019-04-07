Triple H Pokes Fun at AEW During WWE Hall of Fame Speech

D-Generation X closed out the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2019 induction ceremony on Saturday night, and it was only natural that the group cut a few jokes that got the fans in attendance at the Barclays Center riled up. The five started a but where Triple H explained to Road Dogg, Billy Gunn, Shawn Michaels and X-Pac that none of them were allowed to thank Vince McMahon during his speech. After they continued to say Vince’s name over and over (and got the fans to do it too), Triple H said McMahon would come out and fire everybody. Gunn, who is now employed by All Elite Wrestling, pointed out that McMahon can’t fire him and got a big pop from the crowd.

Triple H then stepped up and took a shot at AEW, saying “Billy, le’ts be honest. He will buy that pissant company just to fire you again.” The line was clearly a joke as all five men broke out laughing.

Later on in the speech Gunn pulled out a squirt gun that was only able to shot out a small stream, leading to Triple H making jokes about what happens to men “at our age.” Michaels then thanked Gunn for being here and being “All In,” yet another AEW reference.

Earlier in the evening fans in attendance were shocked when a fan jumped into the ring and tackled Bret Hart during the Hart Foundation’s induction speech. Hart did not appear to be injured and continued on with his speech while the attacker was quickly carried out of the ring. He was later hit with multiple assault charges and criminal mischief for the attack, while Hart managed to leave the event without needing to visit a hospital.

“I’m so proud of my uncle [Bret Hart] tonight during our HOF ceremony,” Natalya wrote on Twitter after the ceremony. “Bret is a cancer survivor, a stroke survivor and one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. He didn’t deserve to be attacked or have his moment or my dad’s diminished. We got it back on track. Thank you, guys.”

