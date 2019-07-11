Watch: Triple H Congratulates Roman Reigns on Winning an ESPY

Roman Reigns took home the award for “Best WWE Moment” at the 2019 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California on Wednesday night, making him the first WWE Superstar to win the award. Reigns’ moment where he announced back on the Feb. 25 episode of Raw that his cancer was in remission beat out Becky Lynch winning the WrestleMania main event, Kofi Kingston winning the WWE Championship and Ronda Rousey winning the Raw Women’s Championship.

“For to me just to be able to be healthy was the only award I needed,” Reigns said after his win was announced prior to the ceremony. “This is just so flattering for everyone to kind of lift me up and show me that support system and love from everybody. It was never about awards or anything like that. It was just about awareness, it was just about sharing my story and hopefully someone could use it for a little bit of hope.”

Along with Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins, Triple H joined Reigns on the red carpet for the award show at the Microsoft Theater. “The Game” congratulated Reigns on his accomplishment during an interview before the show.

“To see and know what he has gone through — I was one of probably the few people, I guess, that probably knew about it from very early on because of my role — to see why he didn’t talk about it because he wanted to succeed without that being a factor in his success, to reach a point where he had to talk about it and to inspire others more than he had already inspired them in his career and to be honored here tonight — that is not to take away from the moments of Kofi or Becky Lynch or Ronda or anybody else because they all are amazing and had their moments — but for Roman, from a personal level, I’m humbled by him seeing what he does and what he’s gone through,” he said. “And I’m so proud of him.”

After relinquishing the Universal Championship in October, Reigns made his in-ring return at the Fastlane pay-per-view alongside Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose as a reformed Shield. He’ll team with The Undertaker this Sunday at Extreme Rules for a No Holds Barred tag match against Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre.