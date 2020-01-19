Triple H Explains the Origin Story Behind D-Generation X’s Name

Triple H was honored by Loudwire this week as the Metal Ambassador of the Decade, thanks to his work in elevating various metal bands by featuring them on NXT programming year after year. As part of his interview with the outlet he look part in the “Wikipedia: Fact or Fiction” segment, where the host read portions of his Wikipedia page and “The Game” revealed whether or not the statements were true. At one point the topic of D-Geneation X came up, with various pages claiming that either Vince Russo or Phil Mushnick came up with the faction’s name. H

Hunter revealed that to be false, saying that it was actually Shane McMahon who came up with the idea.

“Mushnick would’ve had nothing to do with it,” he said. “I believe the name came from Shane. The first time I ever heard it was from Shane. Bret [Hart] had said we were nothing but a bunch of degenerates, right? Like, we were just losers, a bunch of degenerates, but he had said this backstage. But Shane was saying to somebody, I believe [it was] the first time I ever head it, ‘These guys represent, like, they’re young and this is kids today, they’re like Generation X, man. They are that thing.’ He combined the two and he’s like ‘it’s like degenerates, But they’re Generation X or D-Generation X.’ And that’s that was the first time I ever heard it and then we flipped it into a promo.”

The promo took place on the Oct. 13, 1997 episode of Monday Night Raw, back when DX was comprised of Hunter, Shawn Michaels, Chyna and Rick Rude. Ironically the promo took part in the buildup for Michaels’ WWF Championship match with Hart at Survivor Series, which infamously ended with the Montreal Screwjob.

Earlier this week Hunter caught himself some backlash after he made a joke about Paige having children during an interview. He later apologized on Twitter.

I’ve reached out to @RealPaigeWWE to apologize. I made a terrible joke and I’m sorry if it offended her or anyone else. — Triple H (@TripleH) January 15, 2020

“Obviously, I was a little bit perplexed, a little bit taken back, because he’s someone I truly look up to and he’s always been very respectful,” Paige told Sportskeeda about the situation. “So I just feel like he kinda got caught up, maybe, in a joke. But I just don’t think it was appropriate to joke about.”