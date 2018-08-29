Triple H Leaves Door Open for WWE Superstars to Return to NXT

Earlier this year, WWE Superstars like Tye Dillinger, Tyler Breeze, and The Revival all popped into NXT shows for a cameo. While it was just a one-off, Triple H just indicated that more main roster talent could be a part of NXT’s future.

During a media call, Triple H was asked about the possibility of WWE and NXT cross-pollinating rosters.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I think now when you look back at the roster over the last few years and you look at the main roster. I think the number is something like 80% or so of the main roster came out of NXT. So there are a lot of talent there that wouldn’t even be a stretch to come into NXT if they were on the main roster and came back to NXT,” he said.

The first instinct is to see this move as a demotion. But Triple H asserts that t would more to surprise fans than to sends a message to a wrestler that they aren’t cutting it.

“It wouldn’t be a big stretch — and I think when you’ve seen, you know the last few weeks every now and then in an effort to give people surprises and constantly keep things fresh we’ve had live events where we brought The Revival on and we’ve had live events where we brought Tyler Breeze on,” said Triple H.

From our perspective, all of the NXT graduates on the min roster seem to have loved their time on WWE’s Yellow Brand. Given the high dose of nostalgia for both talent and fans, the idea of sending an NXT legend down for one night would make plenty of headlines.

“Those kinds of surprises and shocks — people love it — it’s like going home in a way. So I do think you could see that happen very easily and I don’t think it would be a stretch for people to consider that being a possibility,” Triple H.

While he was never an NXT star, John Cena told fans during a May convention in Orland that would love to one day get a match in NXT.

“I would love to be on the television show. I’ve been around the Raw and SmackDown Superstars for a long time and I recently went to the WWE Performance Center and spoke to the NXT Superstars for over six hours in a forum like this to answer their questions. I was so inspired by how hard they work and how hungry they are that it made me want to perform with them. So, I hope one day that I actually perform on an NXT television show,” he said.

[H/T Wrestling Inc.]