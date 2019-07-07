UFC 239: Jon Jones Retains UFC Light Heavyweight Championship Against Thiago Santos

Jon Jones retained the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship on Saturday night at UFC 239, defeating Thiago Santos via split decision at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The judges’ final scorecards read 48-47, 47-48, 48-47 with Jones successfully retaining his title. Though Santos looked impressive in the first two rounds, he was severely hampered by an injured left knee that Jones was able to capitalize on.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After successfully defending thee light heavyweight title eight times from March 2011 to January 2015, Jones was stripped of the championship in April 2015 after being arrested for a hit-and-run incident. He won the interim championship a year later in April 2016 by beating Ovince Saint Preux at UFC 197, only to be stipped of the title again due to a failed pre-fight drug test. He officially won the championship for a second time by winning the vacated title at UFC 232 in December 2018, defating Alexander Gustafsson.

A good portion of Jones’ career has been directly tied to Daniel Cormier, who he initially beat in January 2015 but won the light heavyweight championship during Jones’ first suspension. The two fought at UFC 214 in July 2017 and Jones won the title via third-round KO, but the result was overturned after Jones’ failed drug test.

In a recent interview with TSN, Jones was supportive of Cormier’s overall legacy despite never recording a win against Jones.

“Daniel Cormier is the heavyweight champion,: Jones said. “There is a lot of killers in the heavyweight division, and he has solidified himself as a real champion. You know, a double champion… I’lll never agree with. I think a lot of people will never agree with the idea that he is a double champion. But he is a great heavyweight champion.”

He was also asked about potentially making the move up to UFC’s Heavyweight Division, something Cormier did in July 2018 and beat Stipe Miocic for the UFC Heavyweight Championship at UFC 226.

“Yeah I think that would help a lot,” Jones said. “You know the UFC, they are a very successful company. We’re growing every year, and I know they have the funds to make the fight happen. I want to be treated like I am in a super fight, and I know they will do that when the time comes.”

Photo: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images