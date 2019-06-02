Advertisement Hints at Undertaker and Goldberg Showdown on SmackDown This Week

We know that The Undertaker will make his return to WWE RAW this week to promote his match on Friday with Bill Goldberg at Super ShowDown.

But could ‘Taker be pulling double duty and appearing on SmackDown as well? Goldberg is announced for SmackDown and it appears that a confrontation between the two stars could happen on the show.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas is advertising that The Undertaker will be on SmackDown on their Facebook page. The post reads as follows:

“Good morning Laredo! GREAT NEWS… WWE HALL OF FAMER THE UNDERTAKER IS COMING TO SMACKDOWN LIVE! THIS WILL BE YOUR CHANCE TO SEE: WWE CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH WWE CHAMPION KOFI KINGSTON VS KEVIN OWENS VS DOLPH ZIGGLER ROMAN REIGNS VS DREW MCINTYRE PLUS, INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPION FINN BÁLOR, ANDRADE, BAYLEY, CHARLOTTE FLAIR, NEW DAY AND MANY MORE! TUESDAY, JUNE 4, 2019 AT 6:45 PM SAMES AUTO ARENA – LAREDO, TX #WWELAREDO TICKETS ON SALE NOW! TICKETS START AT $15 *Card subject to change”

The match between The Undertaker and Bill Goldberg on Friday in Saudi Arabia is the first time that the two legends have ever faced off in a singles match. Below is the updated card for WWE Super ShowDown.