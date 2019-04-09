The Undertaker Hints He’s Not Retiring in Latest Instagram Post

The Undertaker missed his first WrestleMania since WrestleMania 2000 on Sunday, but made up for the absence by showing up on Monday Night Raw this week and attacking Elias. “The Deadman” took to Instagram on Tuesday with various backstage photos from his Raw appearance, and hinted that he’s not quite finished with the company just yet. The future Hall of Famer has operated in a part-time capacity for the better part of the last decade, and wrestled just twice in 2018. But according to his Instagram caption, he’s not hanging up his boots until he personally says so.

“Yea though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil; for I am the evil…,” Taker wrote, before quoting poet T.S. Eliot. “”Only those who will risk going to far can possibly find out how far one can go.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

He then added a series of hashtag, the most notable of which read “#Iwilldecidewhenitstime.”

But when will Taker step in the ring again? Both PWInsider and Wrestling Observer Radio‘s Dave Meltzer reported this week that Undertaker’s attack on “The Drifter” pointed to the two of them clashing at the next Saudi Arabia event. Undertaker previously wrestled Rusev in a Casket match at Greatest Royal Rumble and teamed with Kane to take on Triple H and Shawn Michaels in a tag match at Crown Jewel.

In a recent out-of-character interview, Undertaker described his relationship with Vince McMahon.

“He’s awesome, you may see him on TV and think ‘man, I do not like that guy’, but he’s awesome,” Undertaker said. “He would never ask anybody to do something he wouldn’t do, and he’s really built an empire on hard work, dedication and energy. When you see that man and see what he puts into it [WWE], you feel like ‘well, I at least have to try and match that.’ He’s an awesome leader, and I call him boss, but I think we’re more friends now than we are employee and company owner.”

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about that Joker trailer, WWE Wrestlemania 35 and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!