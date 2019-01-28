Watch: Former ‘American Ninja Warrior’ Competitor Kacy Catanzaro Escapes Royal Rumble Elimination

Former American Ninja Warrior competitor Kacy Catanzaro didn’t win Sunday’s Women’s Royal Rumble match, but she did manage to make the highlight reel by escaping elimination in epic fashion.

During the match Catanzaro was kicked off the apron but kept both her feet from touching the floor. She then scooted over to the ring post and climbed up it using only her legs and abs to get back into the ring.

jfc @KacyCatanzaro how are you a person pic.twitter.com/GZf5Y3ffUb — Brandon Stroud (@MrBrandonStroud) January 28, 2019

Catanzaro was eliminated shortly after her miraculous escape by former NXT UK Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley.

The closing minutes of the match saw an injured Lana try to make her way out to the ring as the No. 28 entrant, but couldn’t get down the ramp due to the leg injury she suffered during the Rusev vs. Shinsuke Nakamura match. Nia Jax was next to be called out and attacked Lana on her way to the ring, giving Becky Lynch an opening to take her place after being given the green light by backstage agent Fit Finlay.

Lynch, Jax and Charlotte Flair wound up being the final three contestants left standing, and Jax was eliminated after Flair lifted her over the ropes and Lynch yanked her off the apron from behind. But before Jax went backstage she shoved Lynch off the steel steps, badly injuring one of her legs. Flair tried to have the match ended due to Lynch’s injury, but “The Man” fought through the pain and got back in the ring, eventually eliminating her long-time rival to win the Rumble.

Lynch tapped out to Asuka in a SmackDown Women’s Championship match earlier in the night, but she now has the choice to take on “The Empress of Tomorrow” in a rematch at WrestleMania 35 if she so chooses. Her other option is Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey, who pinned Sasha Banks in her title match on Sunday night in roughly 14 minutes. There’s plenty of history between Lynch and Rousey, tracing back to what was supposed to be a Champion vs. Champion match at Survivor Series that was scrapped after Lynch suffered a broken nose in a brawl with Jax. Lynch continued to antagonize Rousey on Twitter even after her eventual match with Flair at the show, leading to Rousey interfering in a triple threat Tables, Ladders and Chairs match at TLC that wound up costing Lynch her title.