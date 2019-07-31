Watch: Steel Equipment Collapses On Roman Reigns During SmackDown Live

WWE promoted throughout Tuesday night’s SmackDown broadcast that Roman Reigns would issue a SummerSlam challenge.

Slated for the very last segment of the show, the camera crew cut backstage after the final match of the night (The New Day defeating The O.C.). Kayla Braxton stood by at the interview set as Reigns was shown walking down the corridor. Just as he was about to reach the set, a few steel rigs that were set-up on end suddenly fell down on him.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Braxton panicked and officials ran in as Reigns escaped the wreckage seemingly unscathed but shook up. Two EMTs attempted to examine him and check him out, but Reigns declined and walked off looking confused as the show ended.

It was a bizarre end to the show that will surely be followed up next week as we get the reveal for Reigns’ eventual opponent, who one would think would be revealed to have caused the incident. However, nothing really appeared out of the ordinary on Tuesday night’s show.