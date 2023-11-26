WWE Confirms CM Punk and Randy Orton for Monday Night RAW

WWE fans everywhere received the shock of the year on Saturday night, as CM Punk made his return to the company at the end of Survivor Series: WarGames. Nearly a decade after he left WWE, Punk came back to a massive reaction from both the crowd and the rest of the WWE roster. While the return was certainly a surprise, the booking for the next episode of Monday Night RAW shouldn't be. Punk will be on TV just two days after his return, as will fellow returnee Randy Orton.

Unlike Punk's, Orton's return at Survivor Series was advertised ahead of the event, as he was the final participant in the men's WarGames match. The Apex Predator has been away from WWE TV for more than a year, recovering from surgery. On Monday night, they'll both be on RAW.

On Sunday, the WWE social media accounts confirmed that both Punk and Orton are slated to appear in the new episode of RAW, though there hasn't been any word as to whether they'll be competing in the ring or just addressing the crowd.

According to a report from Fightful Select, CM Punk's return to WWE came about at the last minute, so much so that it will require some changes to the RAW plans this week.

Triple H on CM Punk's WWE Return

Following the shocking end to Survivor Series, Triple H spoke to the media in a press conference and addressed the return of CM Punk to WWE.

"So this is um, one of those, sort of lighting in a bottle moments that came together really quickly, but we were extremely excited about it. It's been a long time coming. You can say this about CM Punk, love him, hate him, positive or negative, whatever you want to say, people talk about him all the time," Triple H said. "He's a magnet for that, a conversation starter. It's tough to look past that, and for me, if our fans want it, if the WWE universe is excited to have it, then let's go, and we'll figure out the rest of out from there."

"This came tougher super quick, which I'm sure is why it stayed very tight. There was a lot of speculation at that point. It was nothing but speculation for most of the time there was speculation. It didn't really start to come to fruition until everybody stopped thinking it was going to happen and all of a sudden, it was happening," he added.