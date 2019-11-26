Watch: Seth Rollins Throws Shade at CM Punk to Start WWE Raw

Seth Rollins kicked off Monday Night Raw this week with a special town hall segment where he stood in the middle of the ring and chastised the rest of the Raw roster for losing to NXT and SmackDown at Survivor Series on Sunday night. But before Rollins could get started the crowd inside the Allstate Arena fired up the chants for their hometown favorite, CM Punk. Rollins acknowledged the chants by referencing his recent attempts to get Punk back in the ring on Twitter, which the former WWE Champion quickly shot down during his first appearance on WWE Backstage last week.

“I tried to get CM Punk here, I’m sorry, he didn’t want to show up. He wants to sit behind a desk in Los Angeles and talk about a change that he’s too afraid to make himself,” Rollins said.

As Rollins pointed out certain wrestlers, each of them started walking back up the entrance ramp. The only man left was Kevin Owens, who opted to hit Rollins with a Stunner. After the commercial break Rollins challenged Owens to a match for later in the night.