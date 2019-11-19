Seth Rollins Keeps Pushing for a Match With CM Punk

Seth Rollins isn’t giving up when it comes to a match with CM Punk. Shortly after the former WWE Champion made his shocking arrival on WWE Backstage, Rollins was one of the first to step up on social media and challenge Punk to get back inside the ring for an actual match. He even went to so far as to dare FOX to fly him out for Punk’s first episode as an analyst on the show. Punk never responded, and after a few days it seemed like the possibility of a match was over. But then Punk popped up on Twitter on Monday to tease his Backstage appearance, which prompted another response from Rollins.

“It IS weird trying to catch up on 5+ years of rasslin’, I’m doing what I can. There’s bright spots, mostly women from what I can tell,” Punk wrote. “There’s BAD too. I’m gonna talk about it, and no one is safe. Join us.”

Don’t talk about me, fight me. I’ll catch ya right up. https://t.co/CiyQqQ6Bjt — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) November 18, 2019

It’s possible Rollins is taking a page out of Becky Lynch’s playbook, as “The Man” kept multiple feuds going with the likes of Charlotte Flair, Ronda Rousey and Lacey Evans through her interactions on social media.

In recent months Rollins has seen many WWE fans turn on him while he feuded with “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt. He responded by calling them “fickle” during his recent appearance on After The Bell.

“You could go back, shoot, six months, you could go back a year,” Rollins said. “A year ago from Hell in a Cell… I was everybody’s favorite. Those same people who are panning Hell in a Cell and talking about how Seth Rollins is not cool are the same people who were clamoring for me to be the guy to face Brock Lesnar going into WrestleMania, so I don’t know what changed… except for the fact that I became the person that they wanted me to be and then they hated me for it.

“And so, it’s a very fickle audience, it is what it is,” he added. “But to answer your question directly [about getting booed], it feels awful. It’s not a good feeling to go out there and put your body on the line. And not just at Hell in a Cell, but every single night for the past however many years that I’ve been doing it. I’ve gone out and compete at an extremely high level and dare I say I’m one of the very best at my job. And I do what I have to do when I have to do it. And look, it’s not always pretty. But you go out there and you do your job and you do it well and people don’t like it and they kinda forget that it is what it is. And so it hurts your feelings. You’re a human being and you work hard. It’s fine, it’s art, you can have your opinion it, but man, it’s a tough pill to swallow some times.”