Watch: The Rock Attacks Referee After WWE Monday Night Raw Goes Off Air

The Bloodline stood tall on the final WWE Monday Night Raw before WWE WrestleMania 40. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson invaded the red brand just five days before their tag bout against Cody Rhodes and WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins at the Showcase of the Immortals, starting the evening by gloating about their accomplishments and running down their upcoming opponents. WWE Monday Night Raw ended with Rollins taking on The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa, a bout that never saw a winner. Jimmy Uso and The Rock both interfered, separating the competitors by causing an all out brawl.

As Rollins and ally Jey Uso seemed to be outnumbered, "Kingdom" echoed throughout the Barclays Center. Rhodes made a shock appearance, bringing the fight to The Rock. Rhodes set Rock up for a Rock Bottom throughout the announce table but was pulled away by Reigns. Reigns and Rock led an onslaught on Rhodes and Rollins, whipping both men with a weight belt. The uncomfortable attack went on for about three full minutes before WWE Monday Night Raw went off the air.

The Rock Whips WWE Referee After Raw

(Photo: WWE)

The Brahma Bull does not like the word "cut."

As captured by fan footage, The Rock continued his attack after WWE Monday Night Raw concluded, this time directing his attention to a WWE referee in the ring. The referee was checking on Seth Rollins as The Rock raised his weight belt and struck him across the back with it.

Dawg I woke up and saw that The Rock was even whooping the Refs last night 😭 pic.twitter.com/h5KIx6fE73 — Lakers 2023-2024 Champs 🤯 (@LiveLoveNeezy) April 2, 2024

This is the second consecutive week that The Rock has kept an attack going after WWE Monday Night Raw had ended. One week prior, The Rock led a backstage assault on Cody Rhodes that spilled out into the parking lot. WWE Monday Night Raw went off the air with Rock wiping Rhodes's blood across a weight belt labeled "MAMA RHODES," as he had promised to whip the American Nightmare in front of his mother in a past promo. In the days that followed, Rock shared a behind-the-scenes video of himself carrying on the attack after the production crew had notified him that they were off the air, cussing out the camera team in the process.

"Just because some WWE producer says, 'clear' that doesn't mean I just stop whatever I'm doing and tell everyone great job," Rock captioned the post. "I can't shut my emotions off just because a script says we're done."

The Rock teams with Roman Reigns to take on Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins this Saturday, April 6th at WWE WrestleMania 40 Night 1.