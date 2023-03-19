Watch: UFC Champion Leon Edwards Meets Marvel's Spider-Man Tom Holland

Men's Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards successfully defended his Title against nemesis Kamaru Osman at UFC 286, but that wasn't the only highlight of the Champion's night. Edwards scored ahead of his opponent on two of the three scorecards and ultimately took the victory, but he also had something to celebrate after the fight, as that's where he met Marvel's Spider-Man star Tom Holland. Edwards sees him backstage and yells out "Spider-Man!" Holland introduces some of his family and congratulated him on the big win. Then the two took a picture together, and you can find the full video below.

Holland delivered a Spider-Man trilogy for the MCU, wrapping up with the blockbuster No Way Home. Now fans are eager to see where he pops up next, and recent rumors indicated it might be in Sony's anticpated Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. We'll have to see if that pans out, but in No Way Home fans got all three movie Spider-Men in one film, and in an interview for hardcover Official Movie Special, he revealed which of their films he has watched most.

"I mean I could talk for hours about (their influence), but I remember seeing both of their films when I was younger and just being so mesmerized by the idea of being Spider-Man," Holland said. "For me, it was taking that childhood dream and putting it into my version. Kind of remembering how it felt as a kid to watch them do it, to remember how excited I was, and to put that into my Peter Parker. I have seen [Andrew Garfield's] first Spider-Man more that any film I've seen in the cinema. I must've seen that film like five times... For me, it was just that quirky ad-libbing that he did, which is so fun. I could talk for ages about it.

"It was interesting in rehearsal. [Tobey Maguire] would talk about something that he had clearly thought about while making his movies and [Andrew Garfield] would talk about something that was clearly something he had thought about but I had never thought about. It was so interesting to think about the character in that way. I think about it in my own way, so it was nice to hear their take on the way they would handle a certain situation," Holland said.

As for Edwards, the attention turns towards who his next opponent will be now that he's (presumably) put the feud with Usman to rest. After the fight Osman said, "London, you got yourself a hell of a guy, and a great champion." Here are the full results from UFC 286 (via ESPN).

Men's Welterweight Championship: Leon Edwards (C) def. Kamaru Usman

Men's Lightweight: Justin Goethe def. Rafael Fiziev

Men's Welterweight: Gunnar Nelson def. Bryan Barberena

Women's Flyweight: Jennifer Maia def. Casey O'Neill

Men's Middleweight: Marvin Vettori def. Roman Dolidze

Men's Featherweight: Jack Shore def. Makwan Amirkhani

Men's Lightweight: Chris Duncan def. Omar Morales

Men's Lightweight: Yanal Ashmouz def. Sam Patterson

Men's Flyweight: Muhammad Mokaev def. Jafel Filho

Men's Featherweight: Lerone Murphy def. Gabriel Santos

Men's Middleweight: Christian Duncan def. Dusko Todorovic

Men's Flyweight: Jake Hadley def. Malcolm Gordon

Women's Flyweight: Joanne Wood def. Luana Carolina

Men's Lightweight: Jai Herbert vs Ludovit Klein – Draw

Women's Flyweight: Veronica Hardy def. Juliana Miller

