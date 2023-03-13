Vince McMahon's Recent Backstage Appearance at WWE Raw Reportedly More Than Meets The Eye

Vince McMahon's WWE return continues to unfold. The longtime WWE executive returned to the board of directors this past January, citing an insistence in assisting with a sale of the company. Shortly after this, WWE Chairwoman and co-CEO Stephanie McMahon resigned from her corporate positions, leaving CEO responsibilities solely in the hands of Nick Khan and vacating her chairwoman position. This led to Vince being re-elected as WWE Chairman, effectively giving him back a majority of the business power he held before his retirement. Vince's return to the board did not come with any creative control, as he has stressed that WWE's management team will remain the same.

That said, many have cast doubt on how long that will ring true. Reports have emerged that Vince has begun making creative suggestions once again, with some speculating that the recent booking of Brock Lesnar vs. Omos is a McMahon-made match.

That Lesnar vs. Omos program was advanced last week on Monday Night Raw, as the Nigerian Giant made quick work of Dolph Ziggler, continuing his momentum towards WWE WrestleMania 39. Vince had a front row seat for that squash bout as well as the entirety of the red brand's recent show, as he was backstage for the first time since his Summer 2022 retirement. This appearance was reportedly solely to support John Cena, as the multi-time world champion returned to the company at Monday Night Raw to set up a WrestleMania program with WWE United States Champion Austin Theory.

As reported by Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer, Vince's Raw visit being touted as a visit for Cena is "what they want you to believe." Meltzer emphasized that "Triple H was in charge" but Vince's backstage appearance was "more than" a simple visit.

It's worth noting that Vince's name was recently pulled from WWE WrestleMania 39 advertising shortly after his name was initially spotted on a poster for the event. This comes months after WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque called a backstage meeting to "calm down" the roster regarding the future of the company's creative direction.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for updates on Vince McMahon's WWE return.