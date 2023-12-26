Wrestling World Pays Tribute to Brodie Lee on Anniversary of His Passing

The world lost Brodie Lee three years ago today. Real name Jon Huber, Lee was one of the most beloved personalities in professional wrestling, with both the WWE and AEW locker rooms sharing stories of how much of a positive influence he was. Lee spent nearly a decade in WWE under the name Luke Harper, most commonly working with the late Bray Wyatt, Erick Rowan, and Braun Strowman in The Wyatt Family. He then jumped to AEW in March 2020, leading The Dark Order for the next nine months. While his AEW run was ultimately brief, Lee left a permanent impact on the young company and is still cherished today.