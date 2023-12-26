Wrestling World Pays Tribute to Brodie Lee on Anniversary of His Passing
Brodie Lee passed away three years ago today.
The world lost Brodie Lee three years ago today. Real name Jon Huber, Lee was one of the most beloved personalities in professional wrestling, with both the WWE and AEW locker rooms sharing stories of how much of a positive influence he was. Lee spent nearly a decade in WWE under the name Luke Harper, most commonly working with the late Bray Wyatt, Erick Rowan, and Braun Strowman in The Wyatt Family. He then jumped to AEW in March 2020, leading The Dark Order for the next nine months. While his AEW run was ultimately brief, Lee left a permanent impact on the young company and is still cherished today.
Eddie Kingston's Heartfelt Tribute From 2020
Eddie Kingston’s beautiful message to Brodie Lee’s family after his passing 🥹 pic.twitter.com/yucDSLpn8h— Dark Puroresu Flowsion (@PuroresuFlow) December 26, 2023
AEW Remembers Brodie
Today marks three years since the world lost Jon Huber, Mr. Brodie Lee.— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 26, 2023
Please join us in celebrating Big Rig by sharing your favorite memories. #BrodieLeeForever pic.twitter.com/lFrQxYfq7B
Big E Shares Love
Three years ago, we lost a man who made me laugh a lot. I mean…a lot. I hope you all get to make a friend like Jon. https://t.co/pS1gqqoqgv— Ettore “Big E” Ewen (@WWEBigE) December 26, 2023
Dark Order's Alex Reynolds Pays Tribute
We miss you Brodie 💜#BrodieLeeForever https://t.co/CmLGqLZm2F— Alex Reynolds (@YTAlexReynolds) December 26, 2023
London Mural
A beautiful day shot of the late Brodie Lee’s mural in London. We lost him 3 years ago today. RIP Brodie Lee.
📸@davidspeeduk pic.twitter.com/kFvBPwZTOU— Dark Puroresu Flowsion (@PuroresuFlow) December 26, 2023
Braun Strowman Shares Artwork
Amazing #Artwork by #AndrewAlexander of my brothers!!! #BrayWyatt #BrodieLee honored to have these pieces they will hang proudly forever in my home!!!! #MissYou pic.twitter.com/0qlWhZ4X4G— The Monster of all Monsters (@Adamscherr99) December 23, 2023
WWE's Tributes From 2020
Husband. Father. Friend. Superstar.
WWE Superstars & friends pay tribute to Jon Huber. (via @WWE) pic.twitter.com/8CUd1fQnwZ— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) December 31, 2020