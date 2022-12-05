Seth Rollins Pays Tribute to Brodie Lee at WWE Live Event

It has been nearly two years since the world lost Jon Huber, better known to wrestling fans as Brodie Lee. Lee passed away on December 26th, 2020 due to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a rare lung condition that he had been receiving treatment for throughout that fall. Upon news of his passing, the wrestling world immediately celebrated not just who Lee was as a performer, but who Huber was as a man. Stars from AEW, WWE, and beyond emphasized how much the former AEW TNT Champion loved his family, with many noting that he would look forward to his off days because it meant getting the chance to spend time with his wife and sons.

Even years removed from his passing, Lee continues to have an impact on the professional wrestling landscape. At a WWE Holiday Tour Supershow in Rochester, NY, Seth Rollins took time to pay tribute to his late friend.

"He passed away a couple years ago about this time," Rollins said. "This is really I've been here with a microphone in his city to tell him how much I miss him and how much I love him. I just wanted to say tonight was for him. Every single time we're in Rochester, in my heart, it means we're here for him."

Lee's legacy lives on in AEW, as his son, Brodie Lee Jr., is a member of the Dark Order. Going by -1, the eight-year-old Lee Jr. has stated that he intends to wrestle for AEW when he is old enough.

"[Being involved] helps me because, like, I am 'Carrying the Legacy' of my dad," Lee Jr. said. "I do it because I love it. And my dad did it."

Brodie Lee wrestled for nearly two decades, making his name in Chikara and Dragon Gate USA before signing with WWE in 2012. There, he found success as a member of The Wyatt Family, standing alongside Bray Wyatt and Erick Rowan. He collected multiple tag titles with his stablemates, including NXT and SmackDown Tag Title reigns with Rowan and another SmackDown Tag Title reign with both Wyatt and Randy Orton. Lee also had one reign with the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

While he spent under a year in AEW, Lee's impact on that promotion is everlasting. Lee brought the Dark Order to main event status, captured the AEW TNT Title in dominant fashion, and competed in AEW's first-ever dog collar match.