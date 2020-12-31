Watch: Every Tribute to Brodie Lee During AEW Dynamite
This week's AEW Dynamite was transformed into a special tribute episode, celebrating the life of Brodie Lee following his death this past weekend. The show saw The Dark Order team with some of the company's biggest stars and go a perfect 5-0 throughout the night, and in-between each match there were various video testimonies of wrestlers sharing their favorite memories of Lee. The show wrapped on an incredibly emotional note, as AEW president Tony Khan crowned Brodie Lee Jr. (-1 in the Dark Order) as TNT Champion for life.
The list below features every tribute to Lee that aired throughout the night. Fans who want to help support Lee's family can purchase the shirt below, where all proceeds will go directly to Lee's widow and two sons.
In memory of Brodie Lee -all proceeds will be donated to the Huber family - available now on ShopAEW - @ThisBrodieLee @AEW #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/dlde3WlF7d— ShopAEW.com (@ShopAEW) December 31, 2020
10-Bell Salute
AEW kicked off Dynamite with a 10-bell salute to honor Jon Huber
(via @AEW)pic.twitter.com/LAhziebR4n— B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) December 31, 2020
Tony Khan
Tony Khan thanks us for the being here on a special night. #AEWDynamite #RIPBrodieLee pic.twitter.com/kitSdXFLNR— Ryan Mulligan #RIPBrodieLee (@WasabiRyo) December 31, 2020
Jon Moxley
The passing of @ThisBrodieLee has left @JonMoxley speechless but the outpouring of love and support shows just how important he was to the wrestling community 💜 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/qyDLrrwAVT— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) December 31, 2020
Darby Allin
“There was no ego with Brodie. He wasn’t here to take someone’s spot. He was here to elevate us all.” - @DarbyAllin #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/UA0SKCACxm— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) December 31, 2020
Family Photos
#BrodieLee wasn't just a wrestler he was a family man and remarkable father #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/hRUoaCybJ6— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) December 31, 2020
Lance Harper
We will always miss you brother @ThisBrodieLee #RIPBrodieLee #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/RGiPXrK2ib— The Murderhawk Monster Lance Archer (@LanceHoyt) December 31, 2020
Eddie Kingston
"I'm gonna miss you believing in me when I didn't believe in myself." @MadKing1981 #AEWDynamite #BrodieLee pic.twitter.com/4cCF6uwfMv— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) December 31, 2020
Erick Rowan
.@ErickRedBeard appeared on Dynamite and honored his former tag team partner 🙏
(via @AEW)pic.twitter.com/EyvdXzn1aF— B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) December 31, 2020
Chris Jericho
"I love you, Brodie. We are gonna miss you. We promise to take care of your family" - @IAmJericho pic.twitter.com/EXeMDEJGsW— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 31, 2020
Cody Rhodes
Your legacy lives on, Mr. #BrodieLee. pic.twitter.com/M3ZlcJdwwE— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 31, 2020
TNT Champion For Life
A TNT Champion for life #BrodieLee #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/Lj74rnsUvH— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) December 31, 2020
Final Tribute
Thank you, Mr. #BrodieLee. pic.twitter.com/VLJ8qlotl9— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 31, 2020