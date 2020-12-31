Watch: Every Tribute to Brodie Lee During AEW Dynamite

This week's AEW Dynamite was transformed into a special tribute episode, celebrating the life of Brodie Lee following his death this past weekend. The show saw The Dark Order team with some of the company's biggest stars and go a perfect 5-0 throughout the night, and in-between each match there were various video testimonies of wrestlers sharing their favorite memories of Lee. The show wrapped on an incredibly emotional note, as AEW president Tony Khan crowned Brodie Lee Jr. (-1 in the Dark Order) as TNT Champion for life.

The list below features every tribute to Lee that aired throughout the night. Fans who want to help support Lee's family can purchase the shirt below, where all proceeds will go directly to Lee's widow and two sons.