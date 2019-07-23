Who Is the Current WWE 24/7 Champion

The WWE officially debuted the 24/7 Championship on the May 20 episode of Monday Night Raw. Similar to the Hardcore Championship from the Attitude Era, the title can be won by any wrestler from any WWE roster at any time in any place as long as a referee counts a wrestler’s shoulders down for a three count. As a result, the reigning champion must be prepared for anything, or at the very least be ready to run at a moment’s notice.

The current 24/7 Champion is Drake Maverick, who is in his third reign. After failing to steal the title from Truth at San Diego Comic-Con, Maverick was able to roll up Truth and win the title thanks to a distraction from his wife, Renee Michelle.

Check out the complete history of the WWE 24/7 Championship below. This list will be updated every time a new champion is crowned.

1. Titus O’Neil

Won: May 20, 2019 on Monday Night Raw

Length: A few seconds

Reign: 1st

After Mick Foley officially introduced the championship to the fans in Albany, New York, he announced that the first champion would be whoever could run into the ring first and grab the title belt. After a long brawl featuring various midcard wrestlers, O’Neil managed to slide into the ring and grab the championship. It was his first singles title victory in his WWE career.

2. Robert Roode

Won: May 20, 2019 on Monday Night Raw

Length: Less than one day

Reign: 1st

Within seconds of O’Neil capturing the title from inside the ring, Roode ran up and rolled up O’Neil for a pin on the entrance ramp.

3. R-Truth

Date Won: May 20, 2019 on Monday Night Raw

Length: 8 Days

Reign: 1st

After capturing the championship and running from other wrestlers for more than an hour, Roode believed he had found his way out of the arena when he asked R-Truth to hide him inside the trunk of his rental car. The plan seemingly worked, but Roode realized he had been tricked when a referee appeared in the passenger seat of Truth’s car. Truth slammed Roode’s head on the roof of his car and pinned him to win the title.

4. Elias

Won: May 28, 2019 on SmackDown Live

Length: Less than one day

Reign: 1st

Truth successfully defended the championship by pinning Drake Maverick in the ring on an episode of SmackDown. Unfortunately it took place during the “Shane McMahon Appreciation Night” ceremony, and as a result Truth was attacked by McMahon, Elias and Drew McIntyre. After letting McIntyre hit Truth with a Claymore finisher, Elias pinned him to win his first championship in the WWE.

5. R-Truth

Won: May 28, 2019 on SmackDown Live

Length: 5 Days

Reign: 2nd

Roman Reigns helped Truth win back the championship on the same night he lost it. After beating Elias and McIntyre in a tag match with Truth as his partner, Reigns nailed Elias with a second spear and allowed Truth to cover him, winning the championship a second time.

6. Jinder Mahal

Won: June 2, 2019 at a golf course

Length: A few seconds

Reign: 1st

In a video uploaded to WWE’s YouTube page, Jinder Mahal snuck up on R-Truth while he and Carmella were out playing golf at an undisclosed gold course. Suddenly a referee appeared, and Mahal rolled up Truth for a pin to win the title.

This marked Mahal’s first championship reign since winning the United States Championship at WrestleMania 34. Mahal dropped that title just eight days later to Jeff Hardy.

7. R-Truth

Won: June 2, 2019 at a golf course

Reign: 3rd

Reign: 3rd

Just moments after Mahal pinned him to win the championship, Truth ran up and rolled him up to win the title right back. He then knocked Mahal off his feet with a punch and grabbed onto the golf cart as Carmella drove away.

8. Elias

Won: June 4, 2019 on SmackDown Live

Length: A few minutes

Reign: 2nd

Shane McMahon booked R-Truth for a lumberjack match against Elias on an episode of SmackDown, and he lost the title in quick fashion after getting tossed back into the ring by the lumbjacks and hit by a knee from Elias.

9. R-Truth

Won: June 4, 2019 on SmackDown Live

Length: 2 days

Reign: 4th

Moments after Elias won the title, he quickly realized that he was surrounding by a dozen wrestlers who all wanted to pin him for the championship. A brawl quick broke out, but Elias managed to escape as he crawled out of the ring. He accidentally bumped into R-Truth and tried to hide under the ring, but Truth smacked his head against a steel chair and pinned “The Drifter” to win the title for a record fourth time.

10. Jinder Mahal

Won: June 6, 2019 on an airport tarmac

Length: A few hours

Reign: 2nd

Mahal captured the title from Truth for a second time at an airport just before the two left for the Super ShowDown event in Saudi Arabia. Truth had his back turned to the plane with on the phone, giving Mahal an opening to roll him up for a pin.

11. R-Truth

Won: June 6, 2019 on a plane

Length: 12 days

Reign: 5th

After winning the title, Mahal tried to hide in his seat by covering a blanket over his head. Truth snuck up on him while he was sleeping and covered him for a pin.

12. Drake Maverick

Won: June 18, 2019 on SmackDown Live

Length: 2 Days

Reign: 1st

After weeks of chasing R-Truth, Maverick finally got his hands on the 24/7 Championship when he attacked R-Truth disguised as Carmella while Truth attempted to flee SmackDown in an Uber. Maverick then hopped in the car and drove away, bragging that he was also getting married that upcoming weekend.

13. R-Truth

Won: June 20, 2019 at Drake Maverick’s wedding in Orlando, Florida

Length: 4 days

Reign: Sixth

After saying “I Do” at his wedding, Maverick and his new wife walked down the aisle at his wedding only to be met by a WWE referee. Truth, who had hidden in one of the rows, quickly popped up behind Truth and rolled him up to win the title for the sixth time.

14. Heath Slater

Won: June 24, 2019 on Monday Night Raw

Length: About a minute

Reign: First

Slater was scheduled to have a match with Mojo Rawley during Raw, but the bout was quickly interrupted by R-Truth running away from a crowd of wrestlers. Amid the chaos, Slater hit a jumping neckbreaker on Truth and pinned him to win the title.

15. R-Truth

Won: June 24, 2019 on Monday Night Raw

Length: A few seconds

Reign: Seventh

After and failing to escape the crowd of wrestler at ringside, Slater slid back into the ring and was hit by a Lie Detector from R-Truth. Truth then pinned Slater to win the title back, but he wasn’t out of the woods yet.

16. Cedric Alexander

Won: June 24, 2019 on Monday Night Raw

Length: A few seconds

Reign: First

Moments after Truth won the title back from Slater, former Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander nailed him with his Lumbar Check finisher and pinned him for the title.

17. EC3

Won: June 24, 2019 on Monday Night Raw

Length: A few seconds

Reign: First

Alexander looked to be on the verge of escaping with the title, but as he back away from the ring EC3 ran up behind him and hit the One Percenter finisher to win the title.

18. R-Truth

Won: June 24, 2019 on Monday Night Raw

Length: 7 days

Reign: Eighth

As EC3 celebrated at the top of the entrance ramp, Carmella snatched the 24/7 Championship out of his hand. When he turned around to try and get it back, Truth ran up behind him and rolled him up for the pin. Truth, now an eight-time champion, ran out of the arena alongside Carmella.

19. Drake Maverick

Won: July 1, 2019 on Monday Night Raw

Length: 14 days

Reign: 2nd

Drake Maverick appeared on Raw alongside his wife, promising her that he was done pursuing the 24/7 title. But towards the end of the night Maverick bumped into Truth, who was hiding from a pack of roaming wrestlers. Maverick swore he wouldn’t attack Truth but then threw his suitcase at the champ while his back was turned and pinned him. He then ran off with his wife in one hand and the title in the other, saying they were heading for their honeymoon.

20. R-Truth

Won: July 15, 2019 on Monday Night Raw

Length: 7 days

Reign: 9th

Truth managed to end Maverick’s record-long reign on an episode of Raw by attacking him during Maverick’s honeymoon with his wife. As he and Renee Michelle were about to consummate their marriage, the pair were interrupted by a hotel worker offering room service. Maverick quickly recognized the employee was a WWE referee, then was attacked from behind from Truth (who was hiding under a cart). He finally pinned Maverick by hitting him with a diving crossbody onto the bed

21. Drake Maverick

Won: July 22, 2019 at the Raw Reunion

Length: A few minutes

Reign: 3rd

Early in the show Truth and Carmella were approached by Renee Michelle, who chastised Truth for ruining her marriage. Maverick snuck up behind him and rolled him up for a three-count and took off running.

22. Pat Patterson

Won: July 22, 2019 on Raw Reunion

Length: A few minutes

Reign: 1st

After winning the title from Truth, Maverick ran into the WWE locker room and tried to grab his bag, only to find it was filled with worms. He turned around and was met by The Boogeyman, who caused him to fall backwards. WWE Hall of Famer and former Intercontinental Champion then walked in, gave Maverick a stomp and pinned him.

23. Gerald Brisco

Won: July 22, 2019 at Raw Reunion

Length: Less than a minute

Reign: 1st

Minutes after Patterson won the title, he was shown backstage on the floor looking up at his former tag partner Gerald Brisco, yelling that he was a stooge while Brisco was being handed the 24/7 title (implying Brisco attacked him backstage and pinned him).

24. Kelly Kelly

Won: July 22, 2019 at Raw Reunion

Reign: 1st

Reign: 1st

Brisco walked down the hallway after winning the title from Patterson and was greeted by Kelly Kelly. She seemed to be happy at first by giving him a hug, then nailed him with a knee to the groin. She then pinned the 72-year-old WWE Hall of Famer to become the first female 24/7 Champion in history.