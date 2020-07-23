AJ Styles Takes Another Shot at CM Punk

✖

AJ Styles made his debut on Twitch on Wednesday night and dropped a few bombshells as he addressed some questions from fans. As you may recall, back in early June CM Punk made some comments about how wrestlers were responding to the George Floyd protests and the Black Lives Matter movement, writing, "Lotta people snitching on themselves. When people tell you who they are, believe it. Might be unfortunate and disappointing if you're a fan of that person, or if it's your grandmother, but f— 'em. Good bye! (I yield my time, f— you.)"

When a fan asked Punk about Styles, the former WWE Champion wrote (in a since-deleted tweet) back, "Well. Come on. That one has been obvious for years." Styles was then asked about the comments in an interview with The Times of India.

"I will not react at all coming from a guy that I don't [have] any respect [for] anyway," Styles said. "It doesn't really matter. Look, my job as a performer is to perform and get the mind off all the things that have happened throughout the world. I am not going to react to people saying ridiculous and stupid things."

Fast forward to the Twitch stream, where Styles was once again asked about the "Straight-Edge Superstar."

"I'm all about business and some people I don't think are capable of doing good business. It's that simple. He's not worth my time. This guy just likes to get attention, even if it's bad," Styles said (h/t Fightful).

Styles also discussed his frustrations with Paul Heyman, coming off the heels of a blistering shoot interview Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson gave this past weekend where they openly buried the former Raw executive director.

"It's great to be a good charmer, but when you're 100% full of bulls—," Gallows said of Heyman. "We had this conversation in a rental car before we got on the phone with him. 'All you ever read, all these guys that came before us, is that he's a great charmer but the biggest bulls—er in the history of the business.' We're both going, 'We hope he's not bulls—ing us.' We have these big contracts, we're rolling with AJ, you gotta think positive. To the end, he's putting us over and telling us how good we are and 'we're gonna put the straps on you a month down the line, but you deserve them now, but you're gonna go to Saudi [Arabia] and be the best tag team in the world. If you ever have a problem with creative or if I ever lie to you, go on social media and f—ing bury me. F—ing put me under the dirt because I fucking deserve it! I want those guys in the locker room to know that I can't f—ing be trusted!' Guys in the locker room, he can't f—ing be trusted and I just buried him."

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.