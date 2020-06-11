AJ Styles Says He Has No Respect for CM Punk After Getting Called out on Social Media

CM Punk's latest WWE Backstage appearance included a lengthy conversation about the murder of George Floyd and the subsequent protests against police brutality and racial inequality, Days later he took to Twitter and called out people who he feels have been showing their true colors, either by what they've said on social media/publically or by their silence regarding the protests. Punk wrote, "Lotta people snitching on themselves. When people tell you who they are, believe it. Might be unfortunate and disappointing if you're a fan of that person, or if it's your grandmother, but f— 'em. Good bye! (I yield my time, f— you.)"

A commenter then asked about AJ Styles, pointing out that he hadn't said anything. Punk responded in a since-deleted tweet by writing, "Well. Come on. That one has been obvious for years."

Lotta people snitching on themselves. When people tell you who they are, believe it. Might be unfortunate and disappointing if you’re a fan of that person, or if it’s your grandmother, but fuck ‘em. Good bye! (I yield my time, fuck you.) — player/coach (@CMPunk) June 5, 2020

During an interview with The Times of India, Styles was asked to respond to Punk's comment.

"I will not react at all coming from a guy that I don't [have] any respect [for] anyway," Styles said. "It doesn't really matter. Look, my job as a performer is to perform and get the mind off all the things that have happened throughout the world. I am not going to react to people saying ridiculous and stupid things."

Neither man has publicly commented since then.

"I'm not here to pretend to understand how black people feel. It's not my place to tell them how to react." - @CMPunk #WWEBackstage pic.twitter.com/GgWAPz4jkQ — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) June 3, 2020

Styles and Punk crossed paths numerous times in the mid-2000s on the independent scene, but the same can't be said for WWE. By the time Styles arrived at the 2016 Royal Rumble, Punk had already been gone from the company for nearly two years.

