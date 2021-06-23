Alexa Bliss Addresses Criticism of Her Current WWE Character

✖

Alexa Bliss has slowly been developing a new, demented persona over the past year ever since she aligned herself with Bray Wyatt's The Fiend. Since then her appearance has changed multiple times, she's started hosting Alexa's Playground segments and used tricks like pyro, falling equipment and the ThunderDome screens to terrify her enemies, all while shedding away any signs of the "Goddess" character she'd been using for most of her WWE run. But the reception to her character has grown increasingly more negative since the start of the year, especially with the ending to the Wyatt vs. Randy Orton match at WrestleMania 37 and her doll Lilly "haunting" Shayna Baszler on Raw a few weeks back.

Bliss took to Twitter on Wednesday with a photo of her most recent match, seemingly addressing that criticism. She wrote, "They can say what they want... but I'm actually having fun."

Bliss said as much during an interview with ComicBook prior to WrestleMania. That event saw Bliss transform into a frightening new look and distracted Wyatt long enough for Orton to nail an RKO and win.

"I've been saying the last few weeks that this has been the most creative storyline I've ever been in and the most fun, because there are no real restrictions right now as to what we can do. And between me, Bray and Randy, just throwing out all these ideas, it's like nothing is off-limits and that's what's so fun about it," Bliss said. "And I love portraying characters and I love doing stuff that's out of the box, and completely different."

"And the fact that a year ago, if you told me I'd be swinging on a swing set, threatening Randy Orton, I wouldn't believe you. Or even having a match with Randy Orton, I wouldn't believe you, but it's been so fun and I'm just so happy with how it's turning out because we don't know. It's been a week-by-week thing. We're just adding things, taking away things, trying new things, and I just like where it's going," she continued.