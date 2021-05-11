WWE Fans Weren't Impressed by Alexa Bliss and Lily's 'Attack' on Shayna Baszler During Raw
This week's Monday Night Raw saw Alexa Bliss and Lily appear inside the WWE ThunderDome for the first time since Bliss first introduced fans to her haunted doll. The pair sat on the entrance ramp during a six-woman tag match and wound up costing Shayna Baszler the bout when her legs mysteriously started cramping up, giving Asuka the perfect opening to knock her out with a Running Knee. Adding in supernatural elements is nothing new for Bliss' character, but fans were still criticizing the spot nearly a full day later.
What do you think of Bliss' new direction? Did her "ability" to affect the outcome of Monday's match entertain you? Let us know in the comments below!
Alexa Bliss used her fiend powers to give Shayna Baszler a leg cramp, resulting in Asuka's victory. No, I'm not making this up. pic.twitter.com/UcDpwJLzMW— SkullsMedia.com by GIFSkull (@SkullsMedia) May 11, 2021
Lily Used Thunder Wave!
ALEXA BLISS uses PARALYSIS on SHAYNA BASZLER.
SHAYNA BASZLER is paralyzed! She is unable to move!May 11, 2021
Fall From Grace
NXT really had people believing Shayna Baszler was unstoppable. And then Vince started booking her. https://t.co/kqDkBaSllL— Black ★ Star (@_vanityflow) May 11, 2021
Not All Negative
LOVE Alexa Bliss using her powers to take out Shayna’s leg.
Remember Papa Shango?
Even Undertaker screwed around with Randy Orton using his “powers”. #GetOverIt #WWERAW #WWE pic.twitter.com/s4G6C1KgHm— Teddi Turnbuckle (@TeddiTurnbuckle) May 11, 2021
Not Spooky Enough!
They should’ve done the spooky twinkle lights with this because all I’m seeing is Shayna get a bad case of the spaghetti legs. Oogly boogly noodly! https://t.co/x615nlE83j— Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) May 11, 2021
Magic
In WWE’s defence, if a little girl on a swing is going to take down Shayna Baszler, magic might be the most believable option. 🤔— Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) May 11, 2021
Just Raises Too Many Questions
Why doesn't Alexa Bliss just use her magic to put all her opponents to sleep (for the sake of this topic I will assume she doesn't want to just kill them)? Would it just cost too much mana? Can we get some sort of mana meter on screen for future Raws, like it's Final Fantasy?— Barrylad (@TheBarrylad) May 11, 2021
Nice Knowing You
Whomever @AlexaBliss_WWE and Lilly are watching...
It was nice knowing you...— USA Network (@USA_Network) May 11, 2021