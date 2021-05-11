WWE Fans Weren't Impressed by Alexa Bliss and Lily's 'Attack' on Shayna Baszler During Raw

This week's Monday Night Raw saw Alexa Bliss and Lily appear inside the WWE ThunderDome for the first time since Bliss first introduced fans to her haunted doll. The pair sat on the entrance ramp during a six-woman tag match and wound up costing Shayna Baszler the bout when her legs mysteriously started cramping up, giving Asuka the perfect opening to knock her out with a Running Knee. Adding in supernatural elements is nothing new for Bliss' character, but fans were still criticizing the spot nearly a full day later.

