WWE Announces ‘The Shield’s Last Chapter’ WWE Network Event

The reunion of Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose as The Shield was supposed to end back at Fastlane when the trio reunited “one last time” to defeat Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre. But it turns out the WWE has one more match in store for the trio. WWE.com announced on Monday afternoon that a specia event titled The Shield’s Last Chapter will take place live on April 21 (this Sunday) on the WWE Network.

“In what will be the groundbreaking faction’s FINAL match together, Dean Ambrose, Roman Reigns & Universal Champion Seth Rollins will team up for a special event, The Shield’s Last Chapter, streaming LIVE this Sunday, April 21, at 9:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. PT on WWE Network,” the announcement read. “Don’t miss the legendary trio’s final ride together in WWE. Also, Finn Bálor will be in action to defend the Intercontinental Championship.”

The announcement stated a start time for the event but didn’t say where the event would take place. According to WWE.com’s schedule, the company will have live events in Rochester, Minnesota, and Moline, Illinois both on Sunday night.

Rollins was the first to react to the announcement, indicating that the event will be in Moline.

In my hometown too. See ya there Quad Cities! https://t.co/1Gwh9m8d71 — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) April 15, 2019

“In my hometown too,” Rollins wrote. “See ya there Quad Cities!”

WWE has been marketing the breakup of The Shield ever since the company officially confirmed in a statement that Ambrose intended to leave once his contract expires at the end of April. Ambrose was not booked for WrestleMania 35, was beaten down by Lashley on Raw before what was supposed to be his final WWE match and was given a sendoff in front of the Barclays Center crowd by both Rollins and Reigns once the episode was over.

