WWE Announces Lineup for July 16 WWE SmackDown in Houston

✖

WWE will officially return to the road this Friday with the start of a 25-city tour around the country. This week's edition of Friday Night SmackDown will take place at the Toyota Center in Houston, and over the weekend three matches were confirmed for the show. Those include a SmackDown Women's Championship match between Bianca Belair and Carmella (Belair's I Quit Match with Bayley was scrapped after the latter suffered an injury in a freak accident), Roman Reigns and The Usos vs. Edge, Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio and Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins vs. Big E vs. King Nakamura in a four-way bout.

This week's SmackDown saw Edge and the Mysterios team up to attack both of the Usos while Reigns stood at the top of the entrance ramp. Meanwhile, Rollins and Nakamura won their respective qualifying matches for the Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

On top of those three matches, reports of surprise returns to the company could come as soon as Friday's episode. John Cena has been heavily rumored for a return in time for a match with Reigns at SummerSlam, Becky Lynch seems to be gearing up for a comeback after having her first child in December and Sasha Banks, despite being absent from WWE TV since WrestleMania, has appeared on local advertising for the show.

The episode will also serve as the go-home episode for the Money in the Bank pay-per-view, taking place two days later in Fort Worth, Texas. Check out the lineup below:

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Edge

Roman Reigns vs. Edge WWE Championship: Bobby Lashley vs. Kofi Kingston

Bobby Lashley vs. Kofi Kingston Raw Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Ricochet vs. John Morrison vs. Riddle vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Big E vs. Kevin Owens vs. King Nakamura vs. Seth Rollins

Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Asuka vs. Naomi vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Nikki Cross vs. Liv Morgan vs. Zelina Vega vs. TBA

What are you most looking forward to now that WWE is leaving the ThunderDome and returning to normalcy? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments!