Top WWE Star Injured, WWE Raw Match Scrapped

Becky Lynch has been pulled from her match with Zoey Stark on this week's Monday Night Raw due to an injury, according to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp. The injury apparently isn't major, to the point where Lynch vs. Stark could be added back in before showtime. Lynch's last big injury was in the Summer of 2022 when she suffered a separated shoulder in a Raw Women's Championship match with Bianca Belair at SummerSlam in Nashville. She'd return in November to side with Belair in their WarGames Match against Damage CTRL and would wind up winning the match for her team.

"The Man" has been locked in a feud with Trish Stratus since April when the WWE Hall of Famer stepped in for Lita to defend the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, only to lose the match and jump Lynch after the fact. Stark got involved by helping Stratus beat Lynch at Night of Champions and has stood by the side of the seven-time women's champion ever since.

Regarding Becky Lynch vs. Zoey Stark being pulled from WWE's website, we're told Becky Lynch isn't cleared at the moment, but that could change.



The injury isn't major, and the match could end up being added back to the show or moved. pic.twitter.com/TyvW1UbJ2w — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) July 10, 2023

Stratus has been working on a full-time basis since early 2023 and has been on a heel run that she teased a year prior in an interview with Ring The Belle — "I know who should return, heel Trish. Becky Lynch and I, we had a little buzz going there before our live event in Toronto and I got to smack the taste out of her mouth, that was fun. She's a brat though. I'm just saying."

"(My heel character is) fun. Those lines that resonate, usually they come from a true place [laughs]. I was very aware of my character and how she was. These things just came naturally to me because that's who she was, that Trish at the time," she added

WWE Monday Night Raw Card (July 10, 2023)

Cody Rhodes Delivers "Special Message" to Brock Lesnar

Drew McIntyre & Riddle vs. Imperium

Tommaso Ciampa vs. The Miz (No Disqualification)

Ricochet & Logan Paul face-to-face confrontation

Maxxine Dupri "Graduation Ceremony" From The Alpha Academy

