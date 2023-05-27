WWE: Becky Lynch Swears Revenge Following Night of Champions Loss

WWE's Night of Champions still has a few matches to go before the event comes to an end, but Becky Lynch's time at the Saudia Arabia event has come to an end. Despite her loss against Trish Stratus, thanks to Zoey Stark's interference, "The Man" is swearing revenge against the pair. Taking to social media, it's clear that Lynch still has an ax to grind with the two female wrestlers and World Wrestling Entertainment fans are sure to see this rivalry develop in the future.

When Lynch entered the ring, she might have lost against Stratus, but she luckily didn't have a belt on the line this time around. Sporting an outfit that seems somewhat similar to "The Bride's" from Kill Bill, "The Man" found herself with a nasty nosebleed as a result of her brawl. Unfortunately, the blood loss didn't warrant a victory and Becky is hungry for revenge against both Stratus and her helper at the Night of Champions.

Revenge is a dish best served cold.@trishstratuscom we have unfinished business. @ZoeyStarkWWE you messed up. Plain and simple. #WWENOC pic.twitter.com/FjGw59ktmS — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) May 27, 2023

In speaking with Comicbook.com recently, Becky "The Man" Lynch stated that she would love to add the Money In The Bank briefcase to her resume, with the Pay-Per-View set for July 1st this summer, ""I do want to win the Money in the Bank briefcase before it's all said and done, and also wrestle Beth Phoenix," Lynch said. "I've been trying to get her for years. She's been dodging me. Every single Money in the Bank match I've been in, I've always been the second last person. We're talking four Money in the Bank madder match, I've been the second last person."

Lynch took the opportunity to discuss Seth Rollins' previous time with the briefcase, stating that even she doesn't think she can hit the same height as her partner when it comes to his Money In The Bank reign, "I don't think anyone can and I don't think there's a point in trying. That's going to go down as the greatest cash-in in history, and I'm quite alright to let him have that one. Maybe I can come fairly close,"

