Report: More Planned SummerSlam 2023 Championship Matches

WWE's SummerSlam 2023 event is less than a month away, booked for Aug. 5 at Ford Field in Detroit. No matches have officially been announced, but bouts like Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar Part III have been heavily hinted at on recent episodes of Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown. Dave Meltzer reported on six matches that were being planned for the show last week, followed by a seventh between Logan Paul and Ricochet. However, that list had a few noticeable names missing including World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley and the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

According to insider BWE, Zayn and Owens will "100%" have a match on the card by the time of the show. The pair have been primarily feuding with Imperium on Monday Night Raw, while on Friday Night SmackDown they recently defended their titles against Pretty Deadly prior to the Money in the Bank pay-per-view. There's no word yet on what Rollins will be doing during the show, but between Damian Priest holding the Money in the Bank contract and Finn Balor still wanting revenge, it'll likely have something to do with The Judgement Day.

Is WWE About to Brea Up The Judgement Day?

Speaking of which, Priest's Money in the Bank win has driven a wedge within Raw's top faction as he inadvertently cost Balor the chance to win the World Heavyweight Championship from Rollins at Money in the Bank. Balor responded by accidentally costing Priest the chance to cash-in his briefcase on last week's Raw, leading to a shouting match between the pair that closed the show. Priest tried to downplay those issues during a recent appearance on The Bump.

"We're a machine, ain't no stopping us. I'm not concerned at all. The Judgment Day is not going anywhere, we're good. Like I said, families can have arguments, but they're still a family. Nobody's going anywhere. I am not concerned. Rhea and Dom, I'm not concerned. We're just as good as ever. Just because we have arguments or disagreements doesn't mean we stop ruling the WWE. We still run Monday Night Raw. The Judgment Day will always rise," Priest said.

WWE SummerSlam 2023 Rumored Card