WWE's Becky Lynch Names Former Women's Champion as Her Dream Match

As WWE continues its excursion overseas for their PLE's which have taken them to Perth, Australia for Elimination Chamber, Cardiff, Wales for Clash at the Castle, and soon Berlin for Bash in Berlin and France for WWE Backlash, Becky Lynch is adding in a recommendation of her own -- her home of Dublin, Ireland.

Speaking on her recent book autograph signing with Premiere Collectibles, Lynch stated that she'd like to see a PLE take place in her home country but beyond that, she knows exactly who she'd want to face -- former four-time women's champion Beth Phoenix.

"I think it's got to be in Dublin, Ireland. It's got to be in Croke," Lynch stated. "I think my opponent, and this is a match I've been trying to get for a long time, would be Beth Phoenix. I've been trying to get her in the ring and whoop her ass for a long time now. It's just not happening. I want to know why is that? Why is that Beth Phoenix? Why won't you fight me?"

Though Phoenix has been active in wrestling in the last ten years, she hasn't wrestled a singles match since 2012 when she faced AJ Lee on WWE Raw. She retired after that, but would make her in-ring return in 2018 for the first-ever all women's Royal Rumble match. In 2019 she began appearing more regularly, teaming with Natalya, a throwback to the early days of their careers in WWE when they were paired up together. She also appeared in the 2019 and 2020 women's Royal Rumbles, respectively. Phoenix took a bit of a break from wrestling after that, returning in 2022 for a match against Maryse and The Miz with her husband Edge as her tag team partner and again at the 2023 Elimination Chamber against Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley.

Lynch, who won this year's Elimination Chamber match, is set to go head-to-head with the Women's World Champion Ripley at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia. A televised match has only taken place on one other occasion: in 2019 when Ripley was still in NXT. The matchup ended in a no contest, and both women are far different than they were five years ago as they've fully embraced their "Mami" and "The Man" personas.

