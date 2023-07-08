WWE's Next Saudi Arabia PLE Date Reportedly Revealed

WWE is already promoting the second biggest event of the year in SummerSlam, and has also teased events like Fastlane and Survivor Series. What WWE hasn't revealed is their next premium live event in Saudi Arabia, but a new report from Wrestlenomics' Brandon Thurston states that the next Saudi Arabia event will take place on Sunday, November 4th. WWE hasn't officially announced its next Saudi Arabia event yet, but it makes sense, as WWE typically holds two events in Saudi Arabia each year. Also, November 4th places it far enough away from Survivor Series, which is at the end of the month on November 25th.

WWE just recently held an event in Saudi Arabia, which was Night of Champions on May 27th. It was one of the bigger and more impactful shows they've held in Saudi Arabia, as there was critical movement in the Bloodline storyline, the crowning of a new WWE World Heavyweight Champion, and a big Title change.

That Title change occurred in the match between Bianca Belair and Asuka, a match for the Raw Women's Championship. Asuka was able to get the mist in Belair's eyes without the referee seeing, which allowed her to bring a halt to Belair's impressive run as Champion. Since then Asuka and Belair are still feuding, but Charlotte Flair and IYO SKY are also now in the mix.

Night of Champions kicked off with the WWE World Heavyweight Championship match between Seth Rollins and AJ Styles. Styles and Rollins were the last two to make it through the Tournament, and after a match that included several near falls, it was Rollins who would walk away with the Championship. He's been defending it consistently ever since and recently defended the Title on NXT against Bron Breakker. After the match, Rollins spoke to the NXT crowd about returning and what it meant to him.

"But now I'm gonna tell you guys a little story. You got a few minutes? When I was asked by Bron Breakker to come down here and defend my Title on NXT and I accepted, I had a lot of people asking me 'Seth, does it feel nostalgic? Are you feeling emotional?' And to be honest with you guys, it had been so long since I stepped foot in an NXT ring, and I've been fortunate enough to do some much all across the world, that my honest answer was no. It wasn't hitting me like I thought it would. Until I got out here," Rollins said.

"And that right there, all of you, you guys embody the same energy that I left NXT with a decade ago," Rollins said. "You guys are still the proving ground for every single person back there in the back. You guys, your vitality. Your love. Your energy is what has made me a visionary. It's what has made me a revolutionary. It's what has made me Seth Freakin Rollins."

What do you think will make the card for WWE's next Saudi Arabia premium live event?

H/T Fightful