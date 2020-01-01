WWE’s Charlotte Flair and Andrade Are Engaged

WWE has a number of amazing couples on its roster at the moment, including superstars Charlotte Flair and Andrade Almas. The duo has been dating for a while now, and they are now taking a big step, something they announced on social media. The two stars are now engaged, which Charlotte revealed on her Instagram with a photo of her and Andrade on a boat celebrating a night together with wine, flowers, and a proposal. Charlotte added the caption “Si. @andradealmas #loveofmylife” You can check out the photo below.

WWE announced the engagement officially as well, saying ” Throw a fist in the air and shout out with a “Woooo,” because Charlotte Flair and Andrade are engaged! WWE.com congratulates Charlotte and Andrade as they begin this exciting new chapter in their lives.”

Reactions from WWE superstars poured in after Charlotte posted the photo, with Zelina Vega, Peyton Royce, Billie Kay, Natalya, and more chiming in, and all were incredibly happy for the couple.

View this post on Instagram Si. @andradealmas #loveofmylife A post shared by Charlotte Flair (@charlottewwe) on Dec 31, 2019 at 10:26pm PST

We wish Andrade and Flair all the best, and make sure to send some good vibes and comments their way!