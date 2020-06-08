Io Shirai Captures the NXT Women's Championship at NXT TakeOver: In Your House Main Event

Io Shirai captured the NXT Women's Championship for the first time in her career on Sunday night, defeating reigning champion Charlotte Flair and former champ Rhea Ripley in the main event of NXT TakeOver: In Your House. Shirai had possibly the spot of the night midway through when, after getting tossed into the entrance set, she hit a diving crossbody onto both Ripley and Flair. Then late in the match Flair looked to have things locked up by hitting a spear and putting Ripley in the Figure Eight. However Shirai nailed Ripley right on the head with a Moonsault and pinned Ripley while "The Queen" still had her legs tangled up by the submission.

The victory gives Shirai her first championship with the company. Her only other accomplishment thus far had been winning the 2018 Mae Young Classic.

The victory brings an end to Flair's second reign as NXT Women's Champion, one that started back at WrestleMania 36.

During an interview with Sportskeeda this week, Flair contemplated the possibility of challenging for a men's championship in WWE.

"It's something that I want to pursue but, if you look at the big picture, when women are succeeding in different organizations all around the world, we're all succeeding and we're all winning from that," Flair said. "So for her to hold that accolade is just, we should support and be just extremely proud, as a woman, to see her do that because when one's doing well, we're all doing well. That is what has pretty much driven the Women's Evolution is we work better in numbers, so it's not something that I think about right now but I couldn't be more proud and happy for what she is doing for women around the world."

